Donald Home Solutions provides maintenance, installation, and repair of HVAC systems, water heater installation, water treatment, and indoor air quality. The Rohnert Park HVAC company provides services for both residential and commercial properties in Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa County, and Solano County. McDonald Home Solutions is your one-stop-shop for all your business and home needs.

Air Conditioning Services

Do you experience excessive heat in the summer? Let us take care of your AC installation. Here we are. It is one of our purposes at McDonald Home Solutions to solve all of your cooling problems, and we work hard to meet your expectations every single time. Repairs and installation are our specialties, but we can also take care of maintenance and repairs.

Indoor Air Quality Services.

Have you noticed problems with your indoor air quality (IAQ)? McDonald Home Solutions understands how critical it is to maintain high standards of indoor air quality. Keeping the air clean and unpolluted is the only objective of air quality and AC repair. What can be done to improve the air quality? Should your ductwork be repaired or replaced? There is no one better to do the job than our technicians.

Home Heating Service

Maybe it’s time for you to replace your furnace system if it isn’t performing as efficiently as it used to? We can assist you whether you need residential or commercial heating services. Your furnace might need furnace repair or replacement, or maybe it needs a tuneup. If you need help with your home comfort, our team of highly qualified technicians can make the process as simple as possible.

Residential Plumbing Services

What kind of problems are you experiencing with your pipes? Besides HVAC services, we also offer plumbing services. Septic tanks are our specialty, and we clean and siphon them. Our plumbers’ skills and experience allow us to handle any plumbing need no matter how large or small.

Water Treatment Services

What would it be like if the water flowing from our faucets was already immaculate and soft? Find out how you can join the trend by visiting McDonald Home Solutions. The water treatment services we provide are of the highest quality. You can reach us for assistance with water purification and softening issues.