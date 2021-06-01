It can be difficult for you or your loved one to deal with the effects of a car accident, which can cause serious injuries or even wrongful death. If you are searching for an auto accident attorney in Roseville, California, our lawyers have been defending the rights of car accident victims for over 20 years. Our firm helps those who have been injured in a car accident through these difficult times by providing them with detailed attention and personal attention. In the case of car accidents and personal injury, Gingery Hammer & Schneiderman LLP takes your case very seriously. We are conveniently located in Roseville, California.

REPRESENTING A WIDE RANGE OF CRASHES IN AN AGGRESSIVE AND INFORMATIVE MANNER

Having helped thousands of clients secure millions of dollars for their injuries, Gingery Hammer & Schneiderman LLP is the best place to find a car accident attorney in Roseville, California. A family law firm with a personal approach, we provide our clients with personalized service. To minimize our clients’ out-of-pocket costs and provide the best care, we work with the best physical therapists.

LEGAL REPRESENTATION FOR AUTO ACCIDENTS IS ONE OF OUR SERVICES:

Drivers are often the cause of collisions due to negligence, recklessness, and other misconduct. A car accident is usually caused by at least one of the following factors:

Alcohol-related accidents

Bicycle accidents

Drug-related accidents

Injury caused by improperly installed seatbelts

Accidents caused by distracted driving

Motorcycle accidents

Accidents involving pedestrians

Accidents involving trucks

Accidents caused by red-light violations

Speed-related accidents

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OUR ROSEVILLE FIRM, CONTACT US

We are here to help if you need a car accident lawyer in Roseville, California. Reach out to Gingery Hammer & Schneiderman LLP now. In order to help our clients receive the compensation they deserve, we will not charge them until the damages are paid.