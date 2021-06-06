Adrian Graphics & Marketing is a prominent Sacramento SEO company, serving clients throughout California since 2007. In addition to our professional, tailored SEO practices, we facilitate growth and expansion for local businesses.

Keyword Research

What is the best method to choose keywords when writing SEO content? In the end, the answer lies in thorough keyword research. With the aid of software, a Sacramento SEO expert can analyze what terms, phrases, and questions readers commonly enter in search engines when seeking your services. Prospective customers will find your website through all of these searches.

Content Optimization

A successful SEO campaign is more than selecting the right keywords. By adding meta tags and related links, optimizing content headlines, including images and videos, and adding meta tags and relevant links, Sacramento content optimization experts ensure your content is seen by as many people as possible. When you make sure that your content is search engine friendly, you’ll see the results when the traffic rolls in.

Technical SEO

Including other aspects of technical SEO than just content optimization is a good idea, such as speed optimization, mobile-friendly design, and architecture optimization. In order for the search engines to read and index your site, they must be able to read it. In spite of its lack of excitement, this aspect of SEO is equally important. Ensure that your optimized content is visible to your audience by implementing technical SEO.

Schema Markup

You will receive proper rich snippets for your SEO results when your SEO expert implements Schema markup in your HTML. Consequently, you will have the option of choosing what you want to be displayed instead of being dependent on Google. Incorporate star ratings, publication dates, and more on your website to increase its click-through rate.

Link Building & Backlinking

The backlink is also known as an inbound link, which comes from another website linking to yours. Backlinks are very important for SEO – they are found as positive votes by Google and other search engines. Search engine rankings are influenced by the number of backlinks to the website. Find out how Sacramento SEO professionals can improve your backlinks using other methods and tools.

Social Media Marketing

Social media content isn’t directly responsible for SEO ranking shifts, however other factors can also be influenced by it. Your social media posts can increase traffic to your website, which will help you to rank higher in search results. Video and infographic sharing on social media will lead to more customers for your website.

Local SEO

Google Adwords and other services cannot compare with the benefits of local SEO. Search engine results are more likely to rank highly for content that has been optimized by a professional. If a person is looking for the services that you provide in your area, your website should appear at the top of their list.