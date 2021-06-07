Reading and understanding what you read are two different things. Obviously, the challenge for reputable early learning centers, such as this early learning Chatswood center, is to get your child to recognize different words and pronouncing them correctly

However, once they recognize the word they need to develop an understanding of what it means. Research suggests being able to read and understand what has been written is essential for success in life.

Fortunately, it is easier than you think to ensure your child understands as they read.

Quiz Them

The first technique is to let them read a page or two and then ask them what has happened. This will allow them to talk without repeating the words on the page and show you they understand the concepts being spoken about.

If they don’t at least you will see they are struggling and can take steps to improve their understanding.

Create Memories

It is much easier to remember certain facts when you have a good memory attached to them. Children are particularly susceptible to this approach when teaching them new information.

All you have to do is look in the book for references to places you have been together, such as the zoo, the beach, or even the mall. Tell them the story of when you went to the same place and they will remember this and understand the words they are reading.

Imaginative Play

To help the understanding of any book you can act out the story afterward. There are two ways to do this. The first is to use props, such as dolls and other toys that your child already has. The alternative is to use your imagination and create a similar story but with your own twists. This will help your child to understand what they are reading. It is also good for their imagination and a great way to create a deeper bond with your child.

Predict the End

Another good idea is to read part of the book together and, after discussing what the story is telling you, predict what will happen next or how it will end. This shows the level of understanding your child has of the book and the most likely consequences.

This can also work backward. For example, if someone is in gym clothes and sweaty you can ask your child if they know what the character was doing beforehand.

Take Trips Together

Children love going to different places and you will be surprised by how much they can learn through a trip to a museum or something similar. Plenty of modern museums are interactive, ensuring that your child will find them fun and, at the same time, they will expand their vocabulary and their understanding of the world around them.

Don’t forget that all children develop at different paces. Be supportive, encourage your child, and make sure they feel comfortable talking to you about issues. This will ensure they learn to read at their own pace and, most importantly, enjoy the experience.