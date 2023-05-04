Happiness and safety are two important factors that most people consider when choosing a place to live, work, or travel. Fortunately, there are countries in the world that excel in both aspects. Let’s take a closer look at the happiest and safest countries in the world.

Top Happiest Countries in the World

The World Happiness Report is a survey that measures the subjective well-being of people in different countries. The survey takes into account various factors such as

Income,

Social support,

Life expectancy,

Freedom to make life choices,

Generosity, and

Perceptions of corruption.

Here are the top 5 happiest countries in the world according to the World Happiness Report:

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland Netherlands

Other countries that made it to the top 10 world’s happiest countries include Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand, and Austria. It’s worth noting that the Scandinavian countries have consistently been in the top 10 happiest countries for many years now.

Finland, a country located in Europe’s northernmost regions, has been consistently recognized as the world’s happiest country in recent years. Despite its long, dark winters, the Finnish people have learned to find joy in the simple things in life. The Finns prioritize their mental and emotional well-being.

The second country on the list is Denmark, which is renowned for its high level of social trust. This trust is evident in the Danish people’s interactions with one another and their institutions, from the government to the police to hospitals.

Similarly, Iceland is among the top happiest countries in the world with similar benefits it offers. Especially the health system is what makes the happiness level high in Iceland. It also has the lowest infant mortality rate.

Safest Countries To Live In

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP)’s Global Peace Index ranks 163 independent states and territories based on their level of peacefulness. The index takes into account various factors such as ongoing conflicts, militarization, societal safety, and security risks.

Here are the top 5 safest countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index:

Iceland New Zealand Ireland Denmark Austria

Other countries that made it to the top 10 include Switzerland, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Canada. It’s worth noting that many of the safe countries that rank high on the Global Peace Index are also among the happiest countries in the world.

Iceland is the safest country in the world, according to the survey, and as you can see, it’s also the third happiest country. In Iceland, the homicide rate and violent crime rate are low. Also, there’s limited access to small arms. The political stability and the beautiful landscape of the country contribute to its attraction as being one of the safe countries to visit.

The second country on the list, New Zealand, is renowned for its breathtaking scenery and amiable locals. Due to its modest population and meager crime rate, it is a safer haven to reside in than various other nations. Although New Zealand experiences natural calamities such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, it has stringent building codes in place to minimize the damage caused by earthquakes. All these features have contributed to New Zealand’s place among the top safest countries.

The third safest country on the list, Ireland, has a really low crime rate. This can be attributed to the strict gun laws and the well-equipped and well-funded police force of the country. Ireland has been largely free of terrorist activity in recent years, despite its tumultuous past. The country follows a policy of military neutrality, which ensures that it does not engage in any active conflicts, thus keeping the country safe. All these qualities make Ireland one of the safest countries for travel.

In conclusion, the safest and happiest countries in the world offer a great quality of life, low crime rates, stable politics, and friendly people. Whether you’re looking for a place to live, work, or travel, these countries are definitely worth considering.

Keep in mind that these rankings are based on data and surveys, and individual experiences may vary. However, it’s always a good idea to prioritize safety and happiness when making important decisions about your life. Start your journey today and relocate to one of these happy and safe countries!