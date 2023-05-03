Many young Indians today dream of moving abroad to complete their higher education and gain new and exciting career opportunities. Over the last few years, Australia has become a popular destination for Indian learners who want to study abroad. The Land Down Under has world-class universities, a multicultural society, and an excellent standard of living. Students who hope to move to Australia for their higher education must check their eligibility and apply for the correct student visa for Australia from India. Let’s learn more.

What Is a Student Visa?

A student visa allows students to study in Australia for a specified period. All international students who want to pursue their higher education in Australia need a student visa. Before applying, you need confirmed admission for a registered full-time course at an Australian educational institution.

Types of Student Visas Available in Australia

There are two types of student visas available in Australia:

Subclass 500

Students who want to study full-time at an educational institution in Australia require this visa. Indians must be enrolled in a registered course and have proof of enrolment to apply for the visa.

Subclass 590

Subclass 590 is a Student Guardian Visa. Students under 18 who want to study in Australia for more than three months can apply for a schooling visa Australia. They will also need a guardian over 21 to accompany them for the course duration. Guardians should apply for a Subclass 590 visa.

Australia Visa for Indian Students – Eligibility Criteria

You must meet the eligibility criteria to apply for a student visa to Australia. Let’s better understand the requirements.

Confirmed Admission

You must have confirmed admission at an Australian university, college, or vocational training centre. Your chosen institution must be registered with the Commonwealth Register of Institutions and Courses for Overseas Students (CRICOS).

Proof of Funds

Australian authorities require students to prove they can access the funds to pay their tuition fees and living costs for the course duration. On average, they expect students to have AUD 21,000 per year for food, accommodation, transportation and other expenses.

English Language Exam Results

To study in Australia, you must prove your proficiency in English. Every Australian university accepts the IELTS. Without IELTS, Australia study visas are slightly harder to get. However, some universities also accept TOEFL and PTE scores. Ensure you check the requirements for your particular course.

Health and Character Requirements

Australian authorities will ask for health insurance and may ask you to undergo a medical examination to ensure good health. Additionally, they will ask for a police clearance certificate from your country of residence as proof of good character.

Student Dependent Visa Australia – Eligibility

Married students who want to bring their spouse or children to Australia should apply for a Student Dependent Visa. Students must have enrolled in a course that lasts at least ten months to be eligible for the visa and show the required financial evidence to support the family’s living expenses.

Student Visa Australia – Cost

The student visa cost depends on the type of visa and length of stay. The base application fee for a Subclass 500 visa is AUD 620. However, depending on your circumstances and dependent visa requirements, you may have to pay extra fees.

Financing Your Education in Australia

Pursuing your higher education in Australia can hurt your finances. You can get a study loan for abroad to finance your course and living costs. Most lenders who provide a loan for education will also give a proof of funds certificate that helps you with your visa application. Identify an education-focused lender who will assist with your visa application and entrance exam costs.

Applying for a student visa for your higher education in Australia should not be overwhelming. With careful planning and preparation, you can get all your paperwork in order and apply for the relevant visa. If you’re worried about financial hurdles, apply for a student loan. Your lender will provide you with the documents required to prove you have the funds to support yourself for the duration of your course.