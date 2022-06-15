SaaS stands for software-as-a-service. Given the highly technological and digital world today, it’s no surprise that this is an industry that’s booming. With so many up-and-coming SaaS entrepreneurs across various verticals in different business sectors, the pressure is on for your company to double its efforts to stand out. Hence, you must find ways to keep yourself ahead of the competition.

To start, you may need to pause and take a step back to assess your current SaaS SEO strategies. Doing so is crucial to finding potential areas for correction and improvement in your SaaS plan. Such a marketing strategy should hinge upon all the changes and advancements in the industry, so your company consistently stays competitive and won’t fall further behind your competition.

But, how do you ensure stand-out success for a SaaS company? Here are five marketing tips to try out.

Re-Examine Your Buyer Persona

Even if you may have already gone through a market study during the early days of your business, it’s still a good idea to regularly go through and re-examine your buyer persona as you continuously strive to strengthen your brand identity. Such can change over time, so you’ll want to ensure that the target market you’re aiming to penetrate is still the same that aligns with your business. Otherwise, you could have good marketing strategies yet unknowingly target such to the wrong market.

Note that without customer insights, it’ll be almost impossible to create content that drives customer interest and acquisitions. Likewise, you’ll also need the same to generate leads and eventually close sales. So, know the value of re-examining your buyer persona to provide you with necessary marketing statistics.

Consider Email Marketing As A No-Fail Technique

Email marketing may seem like an old-school method, but it’s still relevant in the SaaS sector. Even in recent times, email marketing is still an effective and no-fail way to market your business. Here’s why. Email is still one of the best messaging channels to foster a personal and one-on-one touch point with your target customers.

To that end, here are some of the different types of email messages SaaS companies typically send regularly:

Onboarding emails, such as those for software demos of new releases;

Surveys;

Feature announcements;

Company newsletters;

New content types like new blog posts.

Offer Free Trials With New Software

Every time your company releases new software, it’s a plus to offer free trials that your customers won’t be able to refuse. It can be an effective way to convince your potential buyers to proceed with the paid versions of your software once the free trial period expires.

It’s a known fact that free trials can increase conversions. The rationale behind this is that after using the free trials, your potential customers will crave more about the pros of using the software you offer instead of the competition. It is particularly true if they had a seamless experience during the trial period. So, they will likely purchase the premium version of your software because of the hassle-free experience.

Study Your Competition

Competition doesn’t always have to be a negative thing. If you look at it from a different perspective, having rivals can mean a good thing for your company. It means software like the one you’ve been releasing is in high demand. With that, you may want to consider studying your competition.

This process involves knowing and understanding what your competition is doing. Assess marketing campaigns to identify any problem areas which you’re sure can use a bit of improvement. When you go through this step, you may be able to position your SaaS company better, such that now you’ll be at the same level as the competing companies.

With that, here are some steps you can take when studying your competition:

Learn from the success and failures of the competing businesses. It can be done by reading and analyzing case studies which will give you insights into why and how your competition achieved the level of success they now enjoy.

Analyze the competition’s website, so you can also find areas of improvement which you can apply on your website to strengthen yours versus that of the competition.

Host Webinars

Have you ever considered hosting webinars? There’s all the rage right now about webinars, and for a good reason. People want to learn new things, especially those in the highly advanced and fast-changing software industry.

Hosting webinars are a great way to show off new software products you’re releasing. Moreover, during those webinars, you can also talk about the different advantages of using other software and provide demos for each. At the end of every webinar you’re hosting, you may be able to successfully close deals with new customers who are now more than willing to purchase the software you offer.

Takeaway

If you’ve long been in the SaaS and tech industry, you may have already heard and become familiar with the phrase how software is changing the world. There’s so much truth to this saying – given how the software industry is now penetrating the world in more ways than one. Technology fuels how easy it is to develop software now, bringing in even more competition for those in the industry. This year is a good time, more than ever, to rethink your strategies to ensure growth and success, beginning with the tips like those above.