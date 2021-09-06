Brand identity is the way your company presents itself in its marketing and advertising. It’s how you want people to perceive it so that they associate with it when thinking about your business. It’s therefore the pivot point of all other branding efforts; if brand identity isn’t strong enough, then everything else will be weak too. The brand identity of any company will be unique because each one has its own personality. But there are some things that can help make yours more powerful than others. Here are 8 tips for creating a strong brand identity:

1) Make sure your logo stands out from all other logos on the market.

A logo is not something you should just throw together at random; instead, take time to create an original design that represents who you are as a company. You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on this project, but do invest in quality materials like high-resolution photos or vector graphics. If possible, use these images to print onto t-shirts or posters to promote your new branding campaign. Your logo should have an impact on customers as soon as they see it. If not, then change it! You don’t need something complicated or fancy; just keep it simple and clean. Your logo needs to stand out among competitors’ logos. This means using colors that complement your branding color palette but also making sure that your logo doesn’t look like every other logo out there.

2) Use consistent fonts throughout your website and print materials.

Consistent font styles create consistency across different platforms, which make them easier to read and understand. They’re also easy to customize if necessary. Fonts such as Helvetica Neue Light, Open Sans Condensed, and Gotham Pro Regular are great choices for most companies. These fonts tend to work well with both large and small text sizes, and they come in many weights. Choose a single typeface for your entire site, and stick with it. Don’t mix up serif and sans-serif fonts unless you know what you’re doing. Consistency helps users navigate through your content easily.

3) Keep your messaging clear and concise.

Your message must be short enough to fit into a tweet or Facebook post, yet long enough to convey your point clearly. Too much information may confuse potential clients, while too little could leave them wondering why they even bothered reading your page. Be careful not to overuse keywords, though. Instead, focus on writing messages that speak directly to your audience’s interests. When choosing words, think about whether they’ll resonate with readers. Avoid jargon and buzzwords, especially those related to technology. People won’t care about your product until they feel connected to it. So, try to write a copy that speaks to human emotions rather than technical terms.

4) Include visual elements whenever possible.

Visual cues are important for conveying meaning quickly. Studies show that people remember visuals better than written descriptions alone. Images can add depth to any piece of marketing material, including websites, brochures, flyers, advertisements, etc. The best way to incorporate imagery is by adding relevant pictures to your social media posts. It will increase engagement and drive traffic back to your website. However, avoid posting stock photographs without permission. Always ask first before taking someone else’s photo. Also, never share copyrighted images online.

5) Make the user experience enjoyable.

People want to interact with brands that make their lives more convenient. That includes everything from customer service representatives who answer questions promptly to products that help customers save time and money. If you don’t offer these services, then at least provide helpful resources so visitors have somewhere to go when they run into problems. And always include contact info! Even if you only sell one thing, having an email address listed prominently on your homepage shows that you value feedback from your customers.

6) Provide useful links.

People love shortcuts. Links take less effort to click, and they often lead to pages where people spend longer browsing. They also encourage repeat visits because they give visitors another reason to return. To create effective backlinks, consider how each link relates to your brand identity. Are all of your links consistent? Do some look like ads? Does every link connect to a different landing page? You should strive to keep things simple and clean.

7) Use videos strategically.

Videos aren’t just good for entertainment anymore. According to HubSpot research, video increases conversion rates by 50%. This means that using videos in your content strategy can boost sales significantly. But there are many ways to use this powerful medium effectively. One option is to embed videos within blog posts. Another is to create separate YouTube channels dedicated to specific topics. Still, other options include creating infographics, white papers, ebooks, webinars, slide decks, podcasts, etc. Whatever type of video you choose, ensure that it aligns well with your overall branding message.

8) Keep up-to-date.

If you’re not keeping pace with current trends, you’ll be left behind. Trends change constantly, which makes staying ahead difficult. Fortunately, technology has made it easier than ever to stay abreast of what’s happening around us. Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter allow companies to communicate directly with consumers through live updates or tweets. Online communities such as Reddit let users discuss trending news stories. Blogging platforms such as WordPress enable businesses to publish blogs regularly. These tools can help you reach new audiences while providing valuable insights into consumer behavior.

Conclusion

A powerful brand identity doesn’t just come. It takes work. And the results are not overnight. However, once you’ve created a strong image, it will pay off over time. In fact, according to a study conducted by The Marketing Arm, “a company’s perceived quality improves after three years.” So start today and watch your business grow. The tips above will get you started down the right path. You’ll find yourself attracting more attention from potential clients. In turn, those leads may become loyal fans who spread the word about your business. So start building today!