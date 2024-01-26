Rheumatoid Arthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition of joints. During this condition, the immune system attacks healthy cells in your body, causing inflammation in various parts. It mainly attacks the joints of the hands, wrists, and knees. It causes pain, stiffness, and tenderness of joints. It can also lead to weight loss, tiredness and weakness. Besides, it can affect the functioning of various organs, such as the heart, lungs, and eyes. It is important to take precautionary measures to avoid complications and exacerbation of the condition. Here are some important insights into Rheumatoid arthritis for better managing the condition.

1. It’s Not a Hereditary Condition

One prevailing myth about Rheumatoid Arthritis is that it’s hereditary. However, it’s essential to note that Rheumatoid Arthritis is not inherited. Instead, certain genes, specifically Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA), can increase the risk of this condition. Individuals with these genes are more likely to develop Rheumatoid Arthritis. These genes can also worsen the condition.

2. Early Detection Can Prevent Joint Damage

Early detection can effectively help manage Rheumatoid Arthritis. Commencing treatment within the first few months after onset can significantly reduce the risk of joint damage. Routine health check-ups reporting the symptoms can help in early diagnosis. Be aware of Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, and morning stiffness.

3. Exercise for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis can be managed with physical activity. Walking, swimming, and gentle stretching can improve joint flexibility and reduce stiffness.

Regular physical activity also help manage a healthy weight, which is crucial for Rheumatoid Arthritis management. If you experience severe symptoms, consult a physiotherapist for an exercise routine.

4. Flare-up Symptoms

Your condition might have flared up if you experience increased fatigue, stiffness, and pain than usual. Recognising these signs is essential for timely intervention. During a flare, take adequate rest, manage your stress levels and seek medical attention for an adjustment in medications.

5. Increased Risk for Heart Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis can increase the risk of heart problems. If you have this condition, your doctor might recommend regular heart assessments, including cholesterol and blood pressure monitoring. Lifestyle modifications, including a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise, can help reduce the risk.

7. Avoid Smoking

Smoking is a huge risk factor for Rheumatoid Arthritis. It not only increases the likelihood of developing Rheumatoid Arthritis but also worsens the condition. If you have this condition, it is advisable to quit smoking.

8. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Rheumatoid Arthritis is also associated with obesity. Excess body weight exerts additional stress on joints. It exacerbates the symptoms and hinders the treatment efficacy. Maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

9. Avoid High Purine Foods

High-purine foods are foods that contain high levels of purines, which are naturally occurring substances found in many foods. These foods include red meat, organ meats. poultry, fish , yeast, and legumes. Those with arthritis are advised to limit their intake of these foods. It is because when purines break down, they produce uric acid. Excess uric acid can accumulate in joints and cause pain, swelling, and inflammation. By avoiding high-purine foods, people uric acid synthesis can be reduced.

10. Medications for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis can be well managed with medicines and lifestyle changes. The usual treatment includes medicines that slow down the disease and prevent joint damage. These medications are called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or painkillers are also taken to reduce pain and inflammation in joints. A few NSAIDs taken for Rheumatoid Arthritis include aspirin, celecoxib, diclofenac, fenoprofen, flurbiprofen and ibuprofen.

In some cases, biological response modifiers (biologicals) can be used as a second-line treatment. These medications target specific parts of the immune system responsible for inflammation. Some commonly prescribed biologicals for Rheumatoid Arthritis include adalimumab, etanercept, infliximab, and rituximab. These medications should be used only under medical supervision.

Certain gels and ointments containing NSAIDs can be applied topically to the affected joint for relief. Omnigel and other such ointments can provide relief.

Takeaway

Joint inflammation of the hands, wrists, and knees is a symptom of rheumatoid arthritis. This condition can be managed with medicine, managing weight, quitting smoke, taking care of yourself, and making smart dietary choices. Practising good posture and stretching exercises in routine can also improve your flexibility. Its early diagnosis and treatment can avoid complications. If you are constantly experiencing joint pains; it’s best to get it diagnosed timely and start the medications.