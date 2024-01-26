What you do following a car accident in Miami matters. What you choose to do and not to do after colliding with another vehicle can impact your ability to recover physically and financially. However, if you have never been in a car crash before, knowing the right and wrong actions to take is not always clear.

The following is a list of seven things you should never do following a car accident in Miami. According to experienced accident attorney Sagi Shaked, you should never:

1. Stay in Place If It Is Unsafe To Do So

Being involved in a sudden car accident can be a jarring experience. It is common to be stunned immediately after a collision and not know what to do. However, your safety demands you shake this initial confusion and shock as quickly as possible. You could risk additional harm if you do not get to a safer location.

If your vehicle is leaking fuel, if there is an active fire, or if you are in the middle of a busy roadway, you should move yourself to a safer location away from traffic and hazards. If you cannot feel your arms or legs or suspect you have suffered a severe spinal cord injury, you should not move unless it is absolutely necessary to protect your physical safety.

2. Forget To Check Yourself and Others For Injuries

Do not assume that because you do not see blood or feel pain right away, you have not been hurt. The adrenaline and stress of a car accident can mask pain and other symptoms in the moments immediately following a crash. Nor can you rely on the speed of the collision to tell if you have sustained an injury, as serious injuries can occur even at low speeds.

Instead, you should physically examine yourself or, if you cannot, ask someone to do so for you as quickly as possible. Look for bleeding, broken or protruding bones, feelings of numbness or tingling in your body, or other obvious signs suggesting you have been hurt.

If you suspect you have been injured but are not sure how badly, you should err on the side of caution and seek medical attention.

3. Be Scared To Report the Crash To Law Enforcement If Necessary

You have a legal responsibility to report a crash to law enforcement if someone has been hurt or killed in the wreck or if it appears there has been at least $500 worth of property damage. Who might have been at fault for causing the crash does not matter. While not every person involved in the crash needs to call law enforcement and ask them to respond, someone does need to.

Therefore, if you are unsure whether someone has reported your crash or if your accident needs to be reported under the law, it is a good idea to report it. Failing to report an accident when required could result in the imposition of fines or similar penalties. You might also face difficulties obtaining compensation through your or the other party’s insurer.

4. Run Away From the Scene of the Crash

Once you are involved in a wreck resulting in an injury or fatality, do not leave the accident scene until released by law enforcement or taken away by an ambulance. Instead, you should remain at the scene, call for medical assistance, and identify yourself to the other drivers involved and law enforcement.

Failing to take these steps after a crash can be considered to be a crime. Not only would this impact your driving privileges and your ability to recover compensation, but you may also face fines and incarceration if you are convicted.

5. Talk Too Much

You must identify yourself and provide certain information to the other drivers involved in your crash. When law enforcement officers arrive to investigate your accident, you must speak with them and provide basic information about yourself and your insurance. Beyond this basic information, refrain from discussing the facts of the crash until you have spoken with a lawyer.

Specifically, avoid admitting that you were at fault for causing the accident in any way. Do not say you are sorry, and do not admit to any act that could be considered negligent or reckless. Leave the determination of fault to the police, the insurance carriers, and your car accident attorney.

6. Fail To Get a Medical Evaluation

Unless you are certain beyond any doubt that you did not suffer any severe injury in the accident, you are well-advised to visit your local emergency room or doctor’s office. You should be evaluated by a doctor or qualified nurse as soon as you can following your accident to ensure that you did not sustain any non-obvious injuries that need prompt care.

Traumatic brain injuries, organ damage, and fractured bones are just some of the harm typically seen in car accidents that become worse if not treated in a timely manner. The sooner you begin receiving treatment for these injuries, the better your overall outlook and the greater your chance of making as complete of a recovery as possible will be.

7. Try To Handle Things All on Your Own

If you have been injured or suffered any significant property damage, you should make an appointment with a qualified car accident lawyer in Miami, FL as quickly as possible. You may be able to seek financial compensation for your car crash, but this right can pass quickly if you are not careful.

Hiring an attorney is the best way to ensure that any legal claim you have does not run afoul of insurance deadlines or the statute of limitations. Failing to file your case within the time allowed can lead to outright rejection of your compensation claim. An attorney can guard your legal rights and ensure your claim is filed while you recover.

Remember To Take the Right Steps After a Miami Car Accident

Protect your health, safety, and your right to pursue a claim for damages. Remember to report your crash to law enforcement and seek medical help as soon as possible. When you are able, speak with a qualified and experienced Miami lawyer about your legal options.