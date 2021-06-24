At the current pace of technological development, the world will be introduced to many new work profiles in the next few years. The past decade has given us myriad examples of what it means to take up jobs that didn’t exist before, like User Experience (UX) Manager.

So, what fuels today’s momentum of change, determining which high-paying job profiles will emerge tomorrow? Without a doubt, it rests in the realm of software technology. More specifically: coding, the process of structuring and creating computer programs to execute a specific task.

Consider the scope that your child will enjoy if they have early access to the world of coding! Does this prompt you to fathom the incredible future that lies ahead? Given that it concerns your child’s prospects, you should certainly give it a thought.

A look at the scope for enhanced learning in coding

India’s education system lacks adequate innovation and infrastructure and decelerating the progress of millions of children. The education systems in countries like Singapore and the United States stands in stark contrast to ours.

What makes them different? Well, in countries like these, pre-kindergarten children are offered a critical-learning environment. Included in their syllabus is the subject of coding, which is viewed as a novel technique to introduce them to essential skills like problem-solving and logical thinking.

As of today, the education system in India is doing little in the way of buckling up children to meet the challenges and opportunities of this evolving industry. To an outsider, the education system would seem no less than a system of rote learning, where the wit of a sharp-minded student is put to the test with their ability to memorize and regurgitate information on endless sheets of paper.

Do you feel that, somehow, this is too complex for Junior? Let’s clear up that doubt.

Why your kid needs to learn to code?

Think about your child eventually entering the employment pool. Would you wish for them to work at a regular job and grapple with hard-to-reach prospects due to obsolete knowledge? Or would you rather wish to see them scale the ladder of success in a digitally literate landscape?

The choice is not so hard to make!

Take a glance at the software industry’s growth potential, which creates well over 15 million direct and indirect jobs in India, and you will understand why it resounds promisingly with the boom of growth even now.

Like any other subject or activity introduced to your little one at the age of six, giving them access to the basics of coding can provide them a stimulating environment to grow in this direction, points out Manny, a professional that offers finance assignment help services. While your kid is learning to name a few colors and recognize up to 2-3 shapes at the age of 4, they will advance to learning far too many complex sentences and activities, making six the right age for them to start learning how to code.

This will help students cement a strong foundation in the domain of software development. If kids are not given the right tools to begin their careers with, when there is enough time in hand, their older selves may find it challenging to find employment in this tech-advanced field, comments Libya, who offers online assignment help services.

Why focus on starting Early?

Consider the times before the Industrial Revolution. Soon, that turn-of-the-century society began to realize that mathematics principles were the driving force of the revolution, only after which, every school began teaching mathematical concepts.

Now, all you need to do is replace mathematics with coding. We stand in the middle of an era where coding may not be taught at schools at present, but the tipping point is right on the horizon. The need to grasp this subject at an early age grows more pressing by the day since it appears to be at the center of the wheel, which drives the changes in technology and innovation.

Sure, it is quite a challenge, like learning a language, but any new subject seems daunting at the start.

You can only master it if you take all the right steps, and in the right order, early on.

How does coding help?

Students can evolve in multiple ways by exploring and experimenting with what they code. It enables them to break down complex ideas, understand how to fix and arrange them, and deliver outputs. They learn from it all and also make mistakes while they are at it. Trial-and-error can be an excellent teacher.

Coding comprises a complete structure of logic, creativity, and problem-solving, enhancing how children engage in activities around them, comments Robin, who provide pay for writing papers services. We believe it is instrumental in developing their non-cognitive skills, like communication, collaboration, and persistence. And the sooner they do this, the brighter they will shine tomorrow.

More importantly, coding can help kids develop a solution-oriented mindset. From building an entertaining game for the blind to creating an app to help mom tally her monthly budget—your little one can learn to make life better simply.

In a nutshell, coding is a road that is aligned with the future, a path where they can create and consume knowledge together.

Closing thoughts

Take a look around you at the tech-driven world that propels us fast into a fantastic future. Now is the time for your little one to begin harnessing the knowledge that can help him navigate his career with skills and creativity.

The present archaic education system may be too slow to introduce this change by the time your child starts attending primary or even secondary school. Make your junior future-ready and help him advance from an early age with coding!