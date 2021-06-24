Want to complete an essay quickly and efficiently? No need to worry. Read this article for a step by step guide.

Are you trying to figure out how to write an essay in one night? Well, we are here to help you. In this article, you will learn how to complete an essay quickly and efficiently. But before that, it is advisable to start working on your essay as early as possible. Avoid waiting for the last minute. If possible, start working on an essay as soon as it is assigned.

For various reasons, you may have to complete the essay at the last minute. Don’t worry Essaymojo.com an essay writing service, has compiled a step by step guide on how to write an essay quickly and efficiently.

Step by Step Guide on How to Complete An Essay Quickly and Efficiently

Step 1: Relax

If the deadline is fast approaching, you may be really struggling to write an essay. You must be trying to figure out how to write an essay in one night. What should you do?

The first step is taking a deep breath. If you don’t want to compromise on quality, relax. Think positive. Believe that you will make it. When you are relaxed, your mind will develop fresh ideas faster.

Step 2: Get rid of distractions

You need a conducive environment to write a good essay. You need even a more conducive environment to write an essay in one night. You need to stay completely focused. This is because we need every remaining minute dedicated to writing the essay.

Start by identifying a quiet area. This can be at home or the library. Choose a place with minimal distractions.

Assemble all materials you may need.

If you don’t need your phone, put it on silent mode.

Make sure that the chair and table are comfortable. We need you as comfortable as possible.

Step 3: Read and understand the question

This is a very important step when learning how to complete an essay quickly and efficiently. It is a waste to complete an essay quickly only to realize you didn’t answer the question. Read the question as many times as you have to. The goal is to ensure that you understand it.

Start by determining the type of essay you need to write. Then, check out other requirements.

Step 4: Research

Now that you understand the question, research to get ideas for the essay. Use keywords to get enough material quickly. Make use of your library database. Take note of relevant materials as you research. This will make it easier for you to start writing. If you skip this step, you will be really struggling to write an essay. You must find materials to have a flow of ideas when you start writing. What is the next step on how to complete an essay quickly and efficiently?

Step 5: Make an outline

If you want to write a research paper quickly and efficiently, you need an outline. Having an outline will save you time.

Start by breaking the essay into three sections. These are the introduction, body, and conclusion.

Write down the main points in each section. For example,

Have a thesis statement for the introduction.

In the body section, write down supporting ideas for each body paragraph. Ensure that these ideas connect to the main idea. Also, include supporting evidence.

Step 6: Draft your essay

By now, you’ve probably spent 50% of the available time. You will use the remaining time to write and polish your essay. Remember you want to complete your essay quickly and efficiently. So, you must not compromise on quality.

You should spend 40% of the remaining time writing your essay. Follow your outline. Ensure that you provide evidence to support your ideas. Don’t forget to cite your sources.

Step 7: Polish the essay

Is writing the essay the last step on how to write a research paper quickly and efficiently? No. You still have a very important step to complete. Use the remaining time revising your essay.

Start by comparing the essay to the outline. Have you addressed all the important points? For example, check whether you’ve included all supporting points. Also, ensure that all body paragraphs have supporting evidence.

Review essay organization and flow. Do your sentences make sense? If not, make some corrections. For the long sentences, break them up.

Check the use of transitions. Is there a smooth flow from one paragraph to the other?

The last step is proofreading your essay. For a perfect paper, you must ensure that grammar, punctuation, and spelling are correct. You may use grammar and spell checks. But never rely on them. Often, they miss some errors.

You may get some help polishing your essay. Even if you are short on time, getting some help may be necessary. Remember you need a break before editing your essay. But in this case, you may not have time. Finding someone to help can be better.

Ask a trusted friend to read your essay. Your school’s writing center staff may also help. Alternatively, you may seek essay writing service onlinefrom a reliable essay service.

Conclusion

When the deadline is fast approaching, what should you do? We have provided a step by step guide on how to complete an essay quickly and efficiently. If you follow these steps, you will complete your essay within a shorter time. Most importantly, you will complete your essay efficiently.