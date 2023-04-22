Losing a loved one is an incredibly difficult experience. In the wake of their passing, we are often left with difficult decisions to make, such as what to do with their remains. For those who choose cremation, one option is to place their loved one’s remains into multiple urns. In this article, we will explore the reasons why someone might choose to do this, and why it may be a good option for you and your family.

Cremation urns are containers used to hold the remains of a person who has been cremated. These urns come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, and can be customized to fit the personality and preferences of the individual. Some people choose to keep their loved one’s urn in their home, while others prefer to scatter the ashes in a special location.

What are biodegradable urns?

Biodegradable urns are a special type of urn that is designed to decompose over time. These urns are typically made from natural materials such as bamboo, paper, or salt, and can be buried or scattered without harming the environment. Biodegradable urns are a popular choice for those who are eco-conscious and want to leave a minimal impact on the planet.

Reason 1: Sharing the remains among family members

One of the most common reasons why someone might choose to place their loved one’s remains into multiple urns is to share them among family members. This can be a way to ensure that everyone has a piece of their loved one with them, even if they live far away or cannot travel to a specific location to visit the urn.

Reason 2: Keeping the remains in multiple locations

Another reason why someone might choose to place their loved one’s remains into multiple urns is to keep them in multiple locations. This can be a way to honor the loved one’s memory in different places that were important to them, such as a favorite vacation spot or hometown. It can also be a way to ensure that the remains are always close by, no matter where the family members are located.

Reason 3: Honoring the loved one’s wishes

Sometimes, a loved one may express a desire to have their remains placed in multiple urns. This may be because they had a special connection to multiple locations or wanted to ensure that all family members had access to their remains. By honoring their wishes, family members can feel confident that they are respecting their loved one’s wishes even after they have passed away.

Reason 4: Creating a memorial in different places

Placing a loved one’s remains into multiple urns can also be a way to create a memorial in different places. For example, if the loved one was passionate about nature, their remains could be placed in biodegradable urns and scattered in a national park or other natural location that was meaningful to them. This can be a way to honor their memory and create a lasting tribute to their life.

Reason 5: Symbolic representation of different aspects of the loved one’s life

Another reason why someone might choose to place their loved one’s remains into multiple urns is to symbolically represent different aspects of their life. For example, if the loved one was a musician, their remains could be placed in urns that resemble musical instruments or that are adorned with music notes. This can be a way to celebrate their passions and interests and honor the unique aspects of their personality.

Reason 6: A way to involve children in the grieving process

Losing a loved one can be especially difficult for children, who may not fully understand what has happened or how to cope with their grief. Placing a loved one’s remains into multiple urns can be a way to involve children in the grieving process and help them to understand that their loved one’s memory will always be with them. This can be a way to provide comfort and support during a challenging time.

Reason 7: A cost-effective option

Finally, placing a loved one’s remains into multiple urns can be a cost-effective option. Instead of purchasing one large urn, family members can purchase multiple smaller urns or biodegradable urns, which can be less expensive overall. This can be a way to save money without sacrificing the ability to honor the loved one’s memory in a meaningful way.

How to choose the right urns

If you are considering placing a loved one’s remains into multiple urns, it is important to choose the right urns for your needs. Consider factors such as the size, shape, and material of the urns, as well as any customization options that are available. You may also want to consider the cost of the urns and whether they are biodegradable if environmental concerns are a priority for you.

Conclusion

Placing a loved one’s remains into multiple urns can be a meaningful and personal way to honor their memory. Whether you choose to share the remains among family members, keep them in multiple locations, or create a memorial in different places, this option can provide comfort and support during a difficult time. By choosing the right urns and honoring your loved one’s wishes, you can ensure that their memory lives on in a way that is meaningful to you and your family.