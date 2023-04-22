Today we all want to stay connected with our online friends. Many people’s jobs require a stable internet connection all the time, which sometimes means we use public access Wi-Fi networks. But not many know that public internet access is not as safe as it seems. These networks are often unsecured, which means someone can access your data or hack some system.

Our suggestion is to take some measures before letting a public network access your computer. That’s why we decided to work on a long list of tips and tricks on how to safeguard your personal information, which sometimes includes leaving some tasks for later or even using VPN services to ensure your journey is safe and secure.

Let’s start from the beginning:

1. Use public networks only when you must do that

Some tasks are urgent, and it requires immediate access to the internet, no matter where you are. But the least you can do is to lower the number of public logins, so you don’t put any of your data at risk. Sometimes it’s even better to use the hotspot option with your phone, instead of accessing public Wi-Fi networks.

2. Choose a reliable VPN software

VPN stands for virtual private network and it’s one of the best ways to stay protected while using public Wi-Fi. But the first step is to find such a service because the free ones are very limited.

Still, a good VPN service will provide encryption between your device and the network, so surely cybercriminals will have a hard time hacking your information. Additionally, you can access censored websites that otherwise are not available in your area.

The goal is to use quality VPN solutions, because some of them may keep logs and store more information than you are aware of at the moment.

3. Don’t use Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions

Sometimes we are used to login into our bank account or work email. But stop for a moment and think about how many personal details you share with that. It’s not about the username and password, but you also share bank details, phone numbers, and even your home address.

No one says you’ll become a cyber target, but only thinking about that data floating in the public online space is simply uncomfortable. So, if it’s something urgent, use the VPN or your mobile hotspot. If it’s not urgent, set a reminder for later, so you won’t forget about the payment when you arrive home.

4. Check if the file sharing is off

File sharing is great, but keep in mind that it puts your personal information at risk. So, turn off file sharing while on a public Wi-Fi network. That way, you lower the risk of unauthorized access to your files, no matter if you use a smartphone or laptop at a particular moment.

5. Update your smartphone or laptop

We all hate those update notifications, and we often ignore them. But sometimes those updates affect the device security and fix software vulnerabilities. So, instead of ignoring the phone or computer updates, make sure your device is always up to date. That way, you don’t put yourself at risk while using public Wi-Fi access.

6. Don’t forget about 2FA

Two-factor authentication may not do much, but it does add another layer of security when you log into your accounts. If nothing else, you get a confirmation link via SMS or email, something that’s always with you and, hopefully, you’re already using it.

In this way, you protect your data from hackers, who in every way try to find sensitive points in your Internet activity. And even if they had your credentials, double authentication would make it difficult for them to log into someone else’s account where they don’t have secured access.

7. Avoid automatically connecting to Wi-Fi

Sometimes we have a habit of remembering the passwords of public networks so that we don’t have to connect to them again the next time. But did you know that means connecting even when you’re just passing by the router? We often ignore this aspect and do not pay attention to the fact that when we pass somewhere where we have used the Internet before, our devices reconnect to the same network.

This happens especially with smartphones because we don’t pay much attention to them. But remember what apps you use and how much personal information you have on them. We believe that you would not want to grant access using the automatic connection options.

8. Do not join unknown networks

Sometimes hackers set up antennas with a similar name to your known network. With this, you can easily become the target of a cyber attack without realizing it. Fake networks are mostly open and free, so we get the impression that we don’t need to invest much to find out the password.

But remember this – stick to those networks you are already familiar with. It’s not worth the risk.

9. Beware of physical data theft

If you notice someone getting too close to you while using the internet in a public place, you have every right to suspect that something is wrong. Many criminals actually watch you enter passwords and gather information just by watching you.

Public Wi-Fi accesses make their job easier. In addition, your devices are exposed to view and attract attention, so only a short moment is enough to be without your laptop or phone – which are currently turned on and in working order.

Conclusion

All these things we mentioned really sound frightening. But, as you can see, it doesn’t take much to protect yourself from any kind of cyber risk. Follow our tips and we are sure you’ll be able to prevent any kind of identity theft to happen. And don’t use public Wi-Fi when not urgent – that’s the easiest way to protect yourself and your devices. Stay aware of your surroundings and don’t put yourself at risk when really not necessary. That’s the only way to safeguard your personal data while using public connections.