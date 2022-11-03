Overall, RBT is a highly beneficial platform with few downsides. The negatives are mostly pretty insignificant- promising for prospective new members. The complete list of pros goes on- but this review has highlighted the best parts to look into.

An Overview of the Pros and Cons

Pros

Professional design

Excellent stock options

Advanced reporting tools

Around-the-clock customer support

Detailed virtual trading platform

Reliable security and privacy

Cons

Limited mobile features

Slow account setup

No free version

Putting RBT Under the Microscope

Now, let’s take a closer look at some of the things mentioned above.

Interface Design

The aesthetic is often overlooked in terms of importance, but it does make a difference. Immediately, RBT creates a sense of sophistication and professionalism that lets users know the platform means business. If someone is looking to get more serious about their digital trading activities- this is certainly the right vibe.

Stock Options and Other Investments

As mentioned, one of the best things about the RBT platform is the excellent range of stock investments provided. The broker works with hundreds of companies to offer a wide variety of shares, bonds, and CFDs, so there is something to suit everyone.

Users can filter their searches by industry, price, risk level, timeframe, and more to find the perfect match for their portfolio. Licensed brokers are then on hand to facilitate transactions when necessary and ensure compliance and security.

It is worth noting that RBT also has a FOREX department and dabbles in crypto trading.

Mobile Version

Although RBT provides mobile access through a separate app, it is not quite at the same level as the primary platform. It works well for what it is- which is essentially an alternative connection to stay up to date with market movements, trends, and ongoing transactions, but is still in the development stages for most of the other features.

Customer Service

Customer service is operated through email communication. Agents are available 24/7, but responses are a little bit slower outside of business hours. They know their stuff, are very friendly, have professional approaches to providing assistance, and generally answer quickly.

Users can also browse the FAQs for fast answers to most general inquiries, and there is always the team of licensed brokers on hand to assist with transactional or trading queries.

Account Setup

Slow account setup is one of the few things RBT users don’t seem to like very much. They do, however, say that it is worth it in the end. It is a multi-step process that involves a registration form, several confirmation emails, and a phone call. These things are fairly standard for modern, security-driven trading platforms, but it doesn’t detract from the fact that they can be annoying for someone in a rush to get going.

Virtual Trading

Generally speaking, RBT doesn’t give off the impression that it is a platform meant for beginners, but that is not necessarily true. Sure- it certainly focuses more on traders with previous experience who want to take things a bit further, but it also provided several excellent learning tools for new investors to use- including the virtual trading platform.

It is an excellent practice tool for anyone- regardless of their experience. Things look and work the same as the real thing but use dummy funds to eliminate any real risks. Users can build confidence, test strategies, and learn from their mistakes without losing money.

Costs

RBT is a subscription-only platform. It works on a monthly payment system with various account options available. There is no free access other than a trial on the virtual trading platform, but the paid options are great value for money.

Deposits and withdrawals are free of charge, and there are no other hidden costs.

Review in a Nutshell

With RBT, the pros far outweigh the cons, and it is easy to see why so many consider this one of the best options available. Anyone who wants to level up their trading experience and explore some exciting stock options should head to the official website and get signed up.

