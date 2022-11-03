The physical pain and suffering can be overwhelming when you’ve been hurt in an accident that wasn’t your fault. Add to that the financial burden of medical bills and lost wages, and it’s easy to feel like you’re over your head.

The good news is you don’t have to go through this tough time alone. A personal injury attorney can help you get the compensation needed to focus on healing. Here are ten reasons why hiring an attorney is a smart move.

You Deserve Maximum Compensation

An experienced personal injury lawyer will know how to build a strong case for pain and suffering damages. They will gather evidence, including medical records and witness testimony, to establish the full extent of your injuries. This will ensure that you receive the maximum amount of compensation possible.

You Don’t Have to Worry About the Legal Process

Dealing with insurance companies and filing a personal injury lawsuit can be complicated and confusing. A good attorney will handle all the paperwork and deadlines so you can focus on your recovery.

You’ll Have Someone in Your Corner

After an accident, insurance companies will often try to lowball victims with a quick settlement offer. Having an attorney on your side level the playing field and ensures you’re not taken advantage of during this vulnerable time.

Here is how they will be able to help:

Your attorney will notify the insurance company that you have retained legal representation.

They will request all relevant information from the insurance company, including your policy documents and any reports or statements related to your accident.

Your attorney will review the information provided by the insurance company and determine whether they are acting in good faith.

If the insurance company is not acting in good faith, your attorney may file a bad faith claim against them.

Your attorney will negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf to try to reach a fair settlement.

All the above can be a great help, especially if you are a victim of an incident like the water lawsuit impacting Camp Lejeune residents.

You Don’t Pay Unless You Win

Most personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, which means they only get paid if they win your case. So you won’t have to worry about upfront legal costs or hourly fees.

You May Be Awarded Punitive Damages

In some cases, such as when the at-fault party acted recklessly or intentionally caused your injuries, you may be awarded punitive and compensatory damages. These damages are designed to punish the at-fault party and discourage others from engaging in similar behavior.

You Don’t Have to Go Through This Alone

Feeling isolated and alone is easy when you’ve been injured in an accident. A good personal injury lawyer will be there for you every step, answer any questions you have, and provide support throughout the legal process.

Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney

Now that you’re aware of the various benefits of a lawyer, it also pays to know some mistakes to avoid to ensure you don’t end up with the wrong lawyer. Avoid these mistakes at all costs:

Hiring an Attorney Who is Not Licensed in Your State

Each state has its rules and regulations governing the practice of law, and it is important to ensure that your attorney is licensed to practice in your state. If your attorney is not licensed in your state, they may not be familiar with the laws that apply to your case, potentially resulting in a lower settlement or even a dismissal of your case.

Hiring a Less Experienced Attorney

While all attorneys must complete law school, not all have experience handling personal injury cases. It is important to ensure that your attorney has experience handling similar cases, as they will be familiar with the applicable laws and know how to represent you best.

Not Checking an Attorney’s References

It would help if you asked the attorney for a list of references and then contact those references to ask about their experience with the attorney. It is also important to check whether the attorney has any disciplinary actions against them with the state bar association.

Final Word

Hiring a personal injury attorney is always right if you’ve been injured in an accident. An experienced lawyer will fight for maximum compensation, handle all the paperwork, and be there for you every step. Furthermore, most lawyers work on a contingency basis, so you won’t have to pay any upfront legal costs.

So don’t wait. Contact a personal injury lawyer today to schedule a free consultation. And if you still have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask us in the comments section.