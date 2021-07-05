Trustly is an online payment service that lets its users make transactions straight from their bank accounts quickly and securely. As well as being efficient and hassle-free, no signup is required and there is also no need to download or install any software in order to use the platform.

Using Trustly is a reliable way to make online payments as they are fully regulated and used by many. If you’re considering using Trustly, check out other users’ experiences and review on the platform for further peace of mind.

Having done so, you make be interested in using Trustly for online purchases and deposits but may be seeking further information on how exactly the process works and what to do if you encounter any trouble. If that is the case, fear not, you have come to the right place!

The following article will dive deeper into the ins and outs of Trustly, how to use it, and what to do if something isn’t quite right.

How Does Trustly Work for gaming ?

Trustly takes all of the hassle out of making online payments allowing you to make quick and easy purchases and deposits.

When making a payment, pick Trustly as your preferred method in order to get started. From there, you will be directed to the Trusty Banking site where you can select your bank and login securely via the use of your online banking details. After this, you complete the payment from your online banking and a confirmation will be sent to notify Trustly that your payment has processed.

For more information on how Trustly works, check out the Kasinonetti guide on how to use Trustly at online casinos – https://www.kasinonetti.com/kasinoiden-rahaliikenne/trustly/.

Can I Trust Trustly?

In a word – yes. Trustly uses the same quality encryption used by banks to keep your money and personal details safe. Trustly is a fully licensed payment company and is monitored by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. They also hold a European Payment Services Provider license as part of the Payment Services Directive.

Where Can I use Trustly?

Trustly is available in several European countries. If you have a bank account in one of the following jurisdictions then you are able to use Trustly’s online payment service. The countries currently eligible to use Trustly are Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. If you do not have a bank account in one of the aforementioned countries then Trustly’s service will not be currently available to you.

What if I Use Someone Else’s Trustly Account?

Unfortunately, Trustly requires that money sent using their service comes from the person’s bank account. The identity of their customers has to be verified due to being an authorised payment institution. In other words, you are not able to use someone else’s Trustly account in order to make online payments.

Do Trustly Have Hidden Extra Fees?

Trustly does not have hidden extra fees and everything is very much upfront and transparent. When creating a transaction, the total fee to be paid is outlined and presented to you so you can rest assured you will not be charged additional costs. Having said this, your bank may charge you when making a Trustly payment so make sure to verify this beforehand to avoid any unwanted surprises.

How Much Time Can a Trustly Transfer Take?

Paying money through Trustly will take less than 24 hours on most occasions. However, the process can sometimes be delayed if your bank chooses to hold the money rather than sending it through immediately. In these rare cases, we recommend getting in contact with your bank directly in order to speed up the process.

Sometimes your Trustly transaction may be declined. If this is the case, once again, it is recommended that you get in touch with your bank’s payment authorisation department in order to find out what went wrong. They will be able to give you further information on why the payment was declined and hopefully prevent this from happening again in the future.

How Much Time Can a Trustly Refund Take?

Refunds are made within four to six working days. These take place once the cancellation has been approved but are dependent on your bank and can vary. If you are unsure about anything or would like further information on the topic, it is worth contacting your bank who can clarify any questions you may have regarding this topic.