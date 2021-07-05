This year the Rakhi festival is coming on 22nd August, and as a short time is left, you must be prepared for getting this Rakhi more special and memorable for your brother. To add more zest to your Rakhi celebration, we are sharing the best 10 Raksha Bandhan Hindi songs that have always been on the best of the Bollywood charts.

These Rakhi songs in Hindi perfectly describe the incredible bond of brother & sister and express their true feelings of love and kindness.

The best thing about this festival is that sisters send rakhi to India to their brothers even if they are miles away.

Top 10 Raksha Bandhan Songs in Hindi Films

Bollywood has many collections of Raksha Bandhan Hindi songs that catch the real essence of brother & sister’s naughty and loving bond. Add more beauty to your celebration with Bollywood rakhi songs and express your sentiments to your sibling more appealingly and uniquely.

So, check out the list of happy Raksha Bandhan songs with lyrics and refresh your playlist for Rakhi Celebration.

Behnen Hasti Hai to

Sung by Mohammed Aziz & Alka Yagnik, this famous song was composed by popular music director Laxmikant-Pyarelal. This Rakhi song is particularly beautiful and enjoyable to play at the Rakhi festival.

Rakhiya Bandhalo Bhiya

A Bhojpuri movie released Lagi Nahi Chute Rama in 1963 got attention from the whole of India for this one song Rakhiya Bandhalo Bhiya, another classic hit sung by Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Not only its lyrics are amazing, but the movie too is outstanding.

Behna Ne Bhaiya Ki Kalaai Se Pyar Bandha Hai

Splendidly sung by Suman Kalyanpur for the film Resham ki Dori, this song is the evergreen Rakhi song in Hindi. It wonderfully captures the emotions of tying Rakhi on Rakhi.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka

Every second person has these song lyrics in their mouths today too, ‘ phoolon ka Taron ka sabka Kehna hai, Ek hazaron me meri behna hai’ brings out the goosebumps today also. Such a sweet song was sung by the legendary singer Kishor Kumar, famously known as Kishor Da. This song took everyone’s attention & is the most loved song from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, released in 1971.

Mere Bhaiya Mere Chanda Mere Anmol Ratan

From the film Kaajal, this incredible song has always been the first choice for sisters who need to express their love for their brothers. Asha Bhonsle has sung this song wonderfully & it touches your heart whenever it plays.

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke

‘Bhaiya mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana, bhaiya mere’. Can you sense this song? We all still do. Such a musical composition was sung by the melodious queen Lata Mangeshkar Ji, directed by L.V. Prasad. This is a lasting song from the film Choti Behan released in 1959. This song shows the ‘old is gold’ proverb true.

Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab

From an action film Tirangaa, this Rakhi song in Hindi represents the love of a sister for her brother. Sung by Sadhna Sargam, the Raksha Bandhan Hindi song was picturized on the ideal Varsha Usgaonkar.

Behna O Behna

There are quite a few songs you would see of the newest time. One of them is Behna O Behna from the film Aaj Ka Arjun starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada, released in 1991. Mohammad Aziz, Kavita Krishnamurthy sang this lovely composition having lyrics as, ‘behna o behna Mera Hi Nahi Re, Yeh Toh Hain Sab Ka Kahana, Meri Behana Jaisi Na Hogi’, Kisi Ki Re Bahena.

Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

In the version of Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar, this song from the film Beimaan is the classic description of feelings of brother & sister love via express rakhi delivery. This pleasant classic song is an excellent choice to add to the Bollywood Rakhi song playlist.

Final Words

Some of them are so famous worldwide that their presence makes sense now too. You might not get some of the newest Raksha Bandhan songs made in Bollywood about siblinghood, but there are several old gems you will hear about. The old Bollywood focused on all relations equally. Hence, they were able to enlighten people about the culture & festivities India celebrates. We hope you prefer the best among these rakhi songs and share them with your ‘not so fond’ sibling.