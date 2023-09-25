By now, everyone is aware of the ever-growing environmental issues we face. We are also aware that we must be very mindful of all our actions, as many seem harmless but might have a detrimental effect on our planet in the long run.

Keeping this in mind, many people have started purchasing eco-friendly products from more responsible businesses despite the higher costs. If you are an environmental agency owner, this is the perfect time to cash in. Market yourself properly, and not only will this be good for your business, but it will also be good for the environment.

Email marketing is a green and cost-effective method of marketing that many companies need to pay more attention to despite its high engagement levels and high returns on investment. According to one statistic, 49% of internet users between ages 16 and 64 check their email daily. Email marketing lets you stay connected with your clients and promote your goods simultaneously. So here are 5 Email marketing strategies for your environmental business.

Email marketing strategies

Welcome Emails

Whenever someone voluntarily signs up for your brand by submitting their email, they tell you they are interested in communicating with you. So, it would be a shame if they didn’t feel welcome.

You can best engage with these new subscribers by sending them a welcome email. You can use this to let them know your brand’s goals and what they should expect in the future. Recommend them some of your eco-friendly products and entice them with starter discounts. However, don’t overdo it and focus more on building a relationship to avoid sounding like a salesperson.

A well-thought-out welcome email is crucial for your email marketing and brand’s success, as it helps you gain customer loyalty.

Make your Emails Mobile-friendly

The first thing many people do right as they wake up is check their phones. What many marketers might overlook is that apart from phone calls and messages, 58% of people also check their emails. So you must make sure that you are targeting this audience too. It means making your emails mobile-friendly because if someone opens up your email and the design doesn’t look right, they’ll probably delete it.

Apart from using a mobile-friendly email template, here are some ways you can make sure that your emails have a mobile-friendly design:

Keep your subject line short and to the point

Use small but clear images

Use a large font size

Mobile-friendly emails will increase your credibility; if they are of high quality, they can help you generate a lot of revenue.

Set up a Newsletter

Another great way of promoting your business through email is by regularly sending out newsletters. Through a newsletter, you’ll be able to communicate directly with your clients by serving them with exciting content straight to their inboxes.

Use newsletters to teach people about your brand and provide relevant information. Cover topics such as climate change, the environment, energy, etc., and add captivating imagery to keep people engaged.

You should mention anything you accomplished since the last newsletter or any changes to your company. You should also mention upcoming events, promotions, fundraisers, or drives. You can even use the newsletter to introduce your clients to employees and those working behind the scenes.

Your newsletter should be simple but catchy at the same time.

What’s important is that you are consistent, whether weekly, monthly, or quarterly; just make sure you keep delivering, and you’ll see the results over time.

Personalize your Emails

People will feel more of a connection with you if they are treated as individuals. Email personalization is a great tactic and is proven to have many benefits. You can improve the customer experience by sending the right content to the right person. Increase the likelihood that subscribers click on your email.

You don’t have to personalize every email that you send completely. Just use data provided by the customer, such as name, date of birth, etc., to add a little touch. Now and then, send someone a personal message or give a long-time subscriber a special discount. Try out different email templates which you think could work.

Reach out to inactive customers

If one of your customers goes quiet, you must tell them that you value their place in your community. When you are investing so much effort in your email marketing, it is a pity to simply just let customers go rather than trying to re-engage with them.

Start the email with a friendly greeting and let the customer know you miss them. Highlight the customer’s inactivity, and you may ask them why they stopped engaging with your business. Give them a sales offer and let them know about the updates in your services since the customer last visited you.

A good win-back email enhances your branding and substantially decreases your unsubscribe rate.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a small business or a well-established one, email marketing is a great way to get your name out there. But remember that it’s no longer as simple as just sending the same email to everyone. You must put in time and effort and create a well-organized plan regarding your email marketing campaign, and these tips are a great place to start it.

Before picking one email campaign, test different email campaigns and see what works for you; you should have a series of email marketing tactics to improve and receive the best results possible constantly.