Most dedicated scanners can handle letter- and legal-size documents. But what if you need more? There are always items with sizes outside the norm: blueprints, booklets, architectural drawings, magazines, books, large photographs, and posters. While it’s difficult to digitize these items with a traditional scanner, large-format machines handle them with ease. Adding a large format scanner to your workspaces extends your document imaging capabilities. Keep reading to learn about several machines from Ricoh with the power, capacity, and versatility to scan virtually any type of document.

Oversized Documents

High-speed scanners are clearly meant for production environments. Whether you’re regularly updating your organization’s digital data storage or you’re converting to a paperless office, a faster scanner makes the job easier and more efficient. Fortunately, many high-speed scanner models by Ricoh also handle large-format documents. The fi-7700 is an excellent example: It scans up to 100 pages per minute, offers duplex scanning, and comes with a roomy 300-page automatic document feeder.

Besides speedy digitization, the fi-7700 also supports an extensive range of paper sizes: from 2.0 x 2.7 inches to 12 x 17 inches in ADF mode and up to 12 x 18 inches on its flatbed scanner. With an Expected Daily Volume of 44,000 sheets, it’s an ideal choice for offices that need high-volume scanning. With its flatbed, you can digitize fragile documents and bound printed matter and keep the originals in good condition.

Reduce Storage Space

A high-volume document scanner provides the speed and reliability to digitize large quantities of documents, day in and day out. The fi-7600 delivers all these benefits and more, equipped with a 300-sheet ADF and scanning up to 100 pages per minute. Like the 7700, it handles document sizes ranging from 2.0 x 2.7 inches to 12 x 17 inches. With its maximum daily duty cycle of 44,000 sheets, it’s more than capable of handling high volumes and multiple users.

Ricoh has other scanner models capable of supporting more users and extremely high volumes. The fi-7900 has a 500-page ADF, scans up to 140 pages per minute, and has a maximum daily duty cycle of 120,000 sheets. Mailrooms, back offices, recordkeeping, and other high-volume operations benefit from the fi-7900’s speed, efficiency, and dependability.

Savvy Scanning Software

Speed, flexibility, and reliability are just a few key benefits that Ricoh’s large-format scanners deliver. All models come with PaperStream, a scanning application with a simple interface and a collection of powerful features. This high-performance suite includes smart image enhancement technologies, intuitive user controls, individualized user profiles, and centralized management and monitoring capabilities. PaperStream comes in several different versions, allowing you to choose the best solutions that support your users, fit within your budget, and comply with your organization’s security plan.

From small offices to large corporations, document digitization remains a critical part of data accessibility, security, and accuracy. Ricoh’s high-volume and large-format scanners deliver superior performance in a wide range of business environments. With so many models available, it’s easy to choose one that meets your office’s needs.