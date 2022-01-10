Are you planning to visit Dubai in 2021? Make sure you are cost-effective. IIf you didn’t know, Dubai is one of the most expensive cities in the world, as well as one of the least welcoming to travellers.

The fact that the city is costly is not without reason. The ruling elite of Dubai wishes to make it the number one destination for luxurious tourism. It is simple for anyone to save their entire money here.

Every activity within Dubai is costly, as are drinks and food. Transportation by public transport is not a thing of the past, and often you’re forced to use taxis, and they don’t come at a low cost. There isn’t any alternative to the price of everything in Dubai. You’ll need to shell out huge sums for everything!

This blog will focus on ways to have fun and have a great time in Dubai by spending less. There are many free activities you can enjoy in your Dubai Trip without costing a fortune and yet enjoy the best, most enjoyable time you’ve ever had.

1. Before start the journey



Check to see if your travel insurance is valid and in good standing. It is because healthcare is an individual and costly choice in Dubai. Consider an insurance policy that offers substantial or unlimited coverage.

Make sure your passport is in good condition in the next six months. Be sure to have your Dubai travel visa as well as your return ticket in hand before your departure.

It’s a great suggestion to consult the Entertainer for the best bargains to get the most value. It is a 2-for-1 discount app that provides amazing deals (for an entire year) in top-quality spas, restaurants, bars, and other entertainment venues.

Please keep it in your pocket on your phone. This is particularly useful when you plan your Dubai trip with your friends or family members.



2. Cheap Tours



If you’re looking for low-cost trips, the Desert Safari Dubai website is the best place to go. They provide the cheapest tours and other deals in Dubai. The majority of social gatherings in Dubai may be rather costly. However, monitoring TimeOut Dubai on a regular basis may help you locate less priced events.

3. Free places visitors can go to in Dubai

4. Deira Gold Souk



This could be the location to find the most affordable gold jewelry. If you aren’t looking to purchase anything, however, it’s still an excellent spot where you can get some great photographs. One of the stores showcases the biggest rings in the world, and there are always people waiting to take photos.

5. Meydan Horse Racing



If you’ve ever wondered if there is a place where horse racing is absolutely free, Dubai is the place to go. The activity is well-known as the national sport, and horse racing on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. (November-March) is completely free. The race itself is amazing, as are the crowds that come to see it.

6. Dubai Mall



As the world’s largest mall (a total of 50 soccer fields) by size, the cost to enter this shopping center is a mere 0. You can fulfill your needs for shopping in the mall as well as examine the dinosaur’s skeleton and take a look at the aquarium on the other side.

7. Al Bastakiya



It is the historic sector of Dubai, as it is the oldest area of the city. Walking is the greatest way to see everything. The price is 3 AED, although it may be 0.0 AED on some days. It is a popular destination for adventure visitors, history buffs, and photographers. When you visit this location, the old-world charm comes alive with its tiny alleys, ancient houses, and wind tower from the past.

8. Souq Madinat



Modern and contemporary, Souq Madinat is a place that you can stroll freely and socialize during the night. For a better deal at the numerous luxurious restaurants and bars in the area, It is a good idea to head out with a coupon in your wallet.

9. Camel Museum



It is the Camel Museum in Dubai is an attraction you can visit every day from Sunday to Thursday. Admission is completely free. It provides information about the history of the animal’s presence in the local area and provides information about camel racing as well as its anatomy. The times are between 8 am until 2 pm.

10. Dubai Marina



Are you planning to travel to Dubai in 2021? The marina, which spans 8 kilometers, boasts fancy boats that are moored on the shores. It is an impressive sight. There’s a mosque at the other end of the marina that is worth a trip. The nearby skyscrapers are glamorous and are an excellent view to take in.

11. JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residence)



The Jumeirah Beach Residence is a neighborhood near to Dubai Marina (JBR). It’s a seaside promenade with clean facilities, wi-fi, and camels, as well as a beach.

12. Dubai Creek



It’s exhilarating to ride an abra (traditional water taxi) over the Dubai Creek. The cost of travelling from Bur Dubai to Deira is 1.0 AED.

Going to the Jumeirah mosque, admiring the Burj Khalifa from the foot of the building’s fountain, and so on. There are a lot of other fun activities you can do for free.

13. Best Accommodation for Budget Travelers in Dubai



Because the cost of real estate in Dubai has increased in recent years, hotel accommodations are not cheap. Because there is less demand for travellers during the summer, the cost of lodging drops. Traveling during the summer is less expensive, but owing to the excessive heat, it may not be a pleasant experience.

Hostels in Dubai provide much more than just a place to sleep. They are a location where you may meet new people and connect with other tourists. There are communal kitchens and gaming areas available. They also provide free internet connection to travellers from all around the world.

There are various types of hostels available: From budget-friendly crash pads to five-star backpacker lodging. The majority of backpacker hostels have a breakfast and bed option, which means you can enjoy breakfast at no cost if you book the bed. Take a look at these deals. They offer a wide range of services at competitive costs.

14. How to reduce costs on food items



Dubai restaurants do not offer regular menus with standard prices, which implies that prices differ widely in the various restaurants of Dubai. There are, however, some ways to limit your food spending to an absolute minimum amount.

Don’t go to places that offer alcohol if you choose to drink a beer and end up paying almost twice as much. In some pubs that are open at night, the cost of burgers is around USD 25 for a piece. A typical dinner, including beer, will cost around USD 35. Mall food courts might be a good option.

You can eat an affordable meal for around AED 25 (about $8 USD). You have the option of ordering Indian, Lebanese, or Chinese cuisine. With a decent number of ex-pats, a lot of Dubai restaurants offer a decent bargain.



● Maharaeb (Arab, 30-60 AED)

● Dampa (Philipino, 25-40 AED)

● Waka (Pakistani, 50-60 AED)

● Gazebo (North Indian, 30-50 AED)

● Paragon (Kerala, 20-30 AED)

● Eat and Drink restaurant (05-20 AED)

There are numerous other restaurants downtown and close to JBR which offer excellent meals at reasonable prices. If you have a place to stay and stay long enough, you can cook at home by purchasing items from the Carrefour and Lulu supermarkets.

There are locations throughout Dubai’s many districts. You can go to the branch nearest to you. This is surely the least expensive alternative for you.

In terms of drinks, you’ll likely get the best prices during happy hours. They generally run from 5-8 pm every day between Monday and Friday. Barasti (Westin) and Garden 7 are a couple of them (at Media One)

Westin provides all-night snacks for ladies every Tuesday at China Grill restaurant. A Friday brunch (12 noon until four at night) is a great idea to have a meal and drink whatever you’d like. But, it could cost anywhere from 200 to 800 AED.

15. How to reduce costs for transportation



The 40×40 km city isn’t one you can travel by foot since distances are huge. If you are unable to use the metro to get to any location, then you must rent cars.

Metro cards issued by NOL can provide you with additional credits, with the distances that are the longest are charged 8 AED.If you’re more than a number, a car is definitely the best mode of transportation for you. The bus route that is public, No. 8, is an interesting route since it runs in a parallel fashion to the metro, from Bur Dubai Marina to Bur Dubai by the sea.

With all the essentials being covered, a full day’s cost in Dubai (accommodation and food transport, and accommodation) is roughly USD 70 to 80 if you choose just the activities that are free.