You’ve got a perfect place if you are looking to enjoy your weekend in Udaipur. Udaipur, recently ranked the third best city in the globe, is a popular destination. The main problem we face when planning a short vacation is choosing which places to visit. To see Udaipur, a historical city in Rajasthan that offers many sightseeing options for its visitors.

We want your trip enjoyable, not chaotic. We also understand how stressful planning short trips can be. Udaipur is home to many luxury hotels and rustic forts. We are your travel guide, helping you to discover every corner of Udaipur within two days.

Day 1

#Stop1: City Palace

The amazing and beautiful City Palace is an amazing place to start your journey from. City Palace of Udaipur is a great combination of beauty with amazing Mughal and Rajasthani architecture. It is located on the east bank, Pichola.

There are many partitions in its complex. It is topped by towers, balconies, and domes that tower over the lake. One visit to the court will help you understand Mewar’s history and culture. It is sure to make an impression which you will always remember after your amazing trip to Udaipur via different Rajasthan tour packages.

Duration: approximately 2 hours

Timings: 9am-5.30pm

Entry Fee: Rs 250 (for Adults) & Rs 100 (for Kids)

#Stop2: Jagdish Temple

This Indo-Aryan temple, located 150m north from the City Palace’s Badi Pol, is reached via a steep, elephant-edged flight of steps. It is magnificently raised on a high terrace and is Udaipur’s most popular and most significant temple.

This magnificently carved structure is a black-stone image of Vishnu, Lord of The Universe, and Jagannath. Thirty-two marble steps reach the main shrine. This three-story temple, with its intricate and beautiful carvings, is a marvel of architecture. It boasts rich halls, painted walls, and decorated ceilings.

Duration: 30 minutes (approx)

Timings: 5am – 2.30pm, and 4pm – 10pm

#Stop 3: Gangaur Ghat & Ambrai Ghat

These are the ideal spots that allow us to feel the peace and harmony of the water. People also use ghats for bathing and forgetting about past sins. However, the Ghats in Udaipur has a reputation for elegance as well as their religious beliefs.

Gangaur Ghat and Ambrai Ghat are the most famous ghats that you should visit. These two ghats are located opposite each other on the shores of Lake Pichola. You will be able to make lifelong memories of these places thanks to their spirituality, religiousness, and charm.

Duration: approximately 1 hour

#Stop 4: Karni Mata (Ropeway)

The temple of Karni Mata is situated in the natural beauty of Hills of Machhla. It offers amazing and beautiful views of Pichola Lake and Sajjangarh Fort. The Karni Mata Temple is also known by the name of Shri Manshapurna Karni Mata Temple. You can reach it via a ropeway from Manikya Lal Verma Park or via stairs.

You can easily access the ropeway from the center of the city. The cable car takes you to Udaipur, where one can see the magnificent views, including Fateh Sagar Lake, the City Palace Complex, and the Aravali Mountains. The viewpoint is a popular spot to watch the sunset over the city.

Duration: 1 hour (approx)

Time: 9am-9pm

Entry Fee: INR 72 for Indian Adults, INR 300 for Foreign Adults

#Stop5: Dudh Talai

Nearby the Lake of Pichola is Dudh Talai, a beautiful and delicate pond located at the epicenter of Udaipur. This lake is surrounded by stunning hillocks and offers horse riding and camel riding opportunities.

The beautiful gardens of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Manikya Verma add beauty to the Dudh Talai and give an amazing view of Pichola Lake and Doodh Talai.

Duration: 30 minutes (approx)

#Stop 6: Boat Ride (Pichola)

If you are visiting Pichola Lake, you should not miss a chance to go on a boat ride on Lake Pichola. The hour-long trip offers stunning views of the City Palace complex, Sajjangarh Palace and Jag Mandir, as well as the Lake Palace Hotel.

A boat cruise is also available, which offers a romantic experience in a serene setting while you sip your cocktail. You can also enjoy the stunning sunset views from Jag Mandir, located in the middle of Lake Pichola. For a private experience, you can hire a boat.

Duration: 1 hour (approx)

Timings: 10:00 am to 7 pm

Entry Fee: Regular Boat Ride for Adults and Children: Rs. 300/Rs.150 Sunset Boat Ride – Adult/Child : Rs. 500/Rs. 500/Rs.

Boat Charter – Rs. 4000 (up to 7 persons)

#Stop7: Sukhadia Circle

Sukhadia Circle, located in the heart of Udaipur’s city center, is one of the most visited spots. You can walk for miles around the circular ring or take a boat ride in the small pond with a fountain that is 21 feet tall.

It is beautiful to see the fountain, especially at sunset, illuminated with beautiful lights that give the area a warm and welcoming vibe. Evenings at Sukhadia Circle are unique because of the many food kiosks offering a wide range of snacks, from traditional Indian snacks to Chinese, Continental, and Italian cuisines.

Duration: 45 minutes (approx)

Day 2

#Stop 1: Lake Badi

Badi Lake, located 12 km from the city, is known locally as Badi ka Talab. Your visit to Badi Lake will surely be an amazing visit because of its natural beauty with soul relieving atmosphere and beautiful flora and fauna.

The lake’s beauty can be enjoyed for hours from a comfortable spot near the shore. Three artistic chhatris, or Kiosks or Pavilions, make the barrier more beautiful. The Badi Lake is free from commercial activity and provides a tranquil atmosphere for visitors.

Duration: 1-1.30 hours

Timings: Open (You will be able to enjoy the sunrise between 5:30–6 am).

#Stop 2: Shilpgram

Shilpgram is the ideal place for those who love to learn and love culture. This Craftsmen’s Village, located 3kms away from the central city, is a great place to experience India’s diverse traditions, crafts, and beautiful paintings.

You can buy traditional items, but you also have the opportunity to enjoy horse- and camel riding activities and traditional music. In December, a program is held where people from all over the world view the best art and crafts and appreciate the rural essence.

Duration: 1 hour (approx.

Timings: 11:00 – 7 p.m.

Entry Fee: Indian (Adult and Child) – Rs. 30, Foreigner – Rs.50

#Stop 3: Monsoon Palace

This palace, formerly known as Sajjangarh Palace, was a royal architectural masterpiece. The palace is located at 9kms away from the central city. This palace is on the mountain and looks so like a castle from a fairy tale.

The vast rocky ridge offers a spectacular view of the surrounding hills, beautiful lakes, snow-white palaces, and sunset from afar. The palace can be easily reached by a short and enjoyable hike of a day. This place is magnified by the Monsoon season, when it becomes sheltered by clouds and offers a stunning panorama.

Duration: 1-2 hours (approx.

Timings: 9am-6pm

Entry Fee: Rs.100 per Person, Rs.30 to park in the car

#Stop 4: Saheliyon ki Bari

It is adorned with fountains of crystalloid, intricately chiseled kiosks, and marble elephants. There’s also a lotus pool and other attractions that create a royal image of the past and are a delight to see. You may also take a stroll across the beautiful green lawns, which are lined with bougainvilleas.

Within the garden, a small museum has a large collection of royal artefacts, which are accompanied by pictures and paintings. You might even be able to see a stuffed cobra if you’re lucky. According to legend, the fountains emit a distinct sound that creates a tranquil atmosphere and creates an aura of royalty around the garden.

Duration: 30 minutes (approx.)

Entry Fee: Rs. 10 per person.

#Stop 5: Moti Magri

Moti Magri, a place of lush greenery on the eastern coast of Fatehsagar Lake, is the perfect spot to capture Udaipur’s beauty. On the Moti Magri, or Pearl Hill, is a memorial to Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap. It is a bronze statue depicting Maharana riding his beloved horse Chetak.

The memorial is accompanied by a Japanese rock garden, which is stunning on its own. A museum is located on the hill, displaying many portraits of Rani Padmavati (Rani Padmavati) and Meera Bai. Models of the Haldighati Battle and Chittorgarh Fort are also on display. Moti Magri also hosts a Light and sound show every evening at 7:30 pm.

Duration: 30 minutes (approx.

Timings: 9am-6pm

Entry fee: Rs. Entry Fee: Rs. 10 for children

#Stop 6: Under The Sun Aquarium

Under The Sun, India’s most extensive public aquarium gallery is the latest attraction in the city of lakes. It has over 150 tanks, 180 different fish species, and other sea animals. This aquarium is located near Vibhuti Park, Fatehsagar Pal.

It features a stunning display of aquariums and tropical freshwater fishes. This aquarium is well-located near Fateh Sagar Lake, making it more attractive and worthwhile.

Duration: 45 minutes (approx.

Timings: 8:30 am to 11 pm

Entry Fee: Indian Tourists – Rs. 100/-, Children – Rs. 50/-, Children – Rs. 200/-



#Stop 7: Lake Fatehsagar

Fatehsagar Lake, Udaipur’s pride and joy, is one of the most popular tourist attractions. The three-idyllic islands make up this magical lake. Nehru Park, the largest and most well-known, is a popular tourist destination.

The Udaipur Solar Observatory is located on the third island, which also has a public park with an amazing water-jet fountain. This pear-shaped lake extends over 2.4 Km. Fatehsagar is a must-see destination. The lake’s shores are dotted with Aravali mountains. On the other side, the chapati serves mouthwatering food.