As the demand for Cloud computing increases, so does the demand for Cloud-based applications. Different organizations are unique and call for apps that are designed to meet their specific needs. For those on ExamSnap Azure Cloud, the individuals who pass the Microsoft AZ-204 exam verify that they have the skills in building, designing, maintaining, and testing Cloud services and applications on Microsoft Azure. If you have been thinking about taking the certification along this path, is it worth your time? Keep reading to find out.

Requirements

The most important prerequisite for the potential candidates who would like to take the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam is that they must have at least one to two years of experience in interacting with MS Azure. Additionally, they are required to have expertise in programming a language that Microsoft Azure supports and possess knowledge of Azure SDKs, Azure CLI, Exam Collection Microsoft Certification – AZ-204 PowerShell, APIs, as well as data connections, data storage alternatives, computing and containing deployment, app authentication & authorization, performance tuning, debugging, and monitoring.

The target audience for this certification exam is those individuals who have the relevant skills in the processes mentioned above. They should have expertise in building, designing, maintaining, and testing Cloud services and applications on MS Azure. The responsibilities that you will perform include all the phases of Cloud maintenance and deployment.

Exam Details

Microsoft continuously updates the content of its certification exams. Thus, it is a good practice to check its official website to understand any new changes that were introduced. Before taking the ExamSnap Microsoft AZ-204 exam, you have to be mastered in five subject areas, such as:

Developing Azure estimate solutions

Developing Azure storage solutions

Implementing security for Azure deployments

Monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimizing Azure solutions

Connecting to and consuming Azure services & third-party services

Each of these exam topics can further be divided into individual sections. Additionally, the overall score will be tested in consideration of the percentage weights associated with each domain as defined by the examiner.

All in all, you will have 120 minutes to take the exam. This timeframe should be enough for answering all the questions. In case you need to reschedule the test, you should do that at least 6 days before the due date. As for canceling, this process has to be done within 24 hours of the exam if you don’t want to lose the fee. The retake policy allows you to have another try after 24 hours of the failed attempt. Please note that you will have to pay for each effort. The cost of the test is $165 in the USA. ExamSnap Microsoft Certification – AZ-204 is available in many languages, including Japanese, English, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Conclusion

Why is the Microsoft AZ-204 exam worth your time? It is worth your time for many reasons. First of all, it improves your skills in developing solutions for Microsoft Azure. Besides that, it sets you among other job applicants. You will also have an opportunity for salary negotiations. The AZ-204 test verifies your skills as far as the development and deployment of solutions for Microsoft Azure is concerned. As you get ready for this certification exam, please ensure that you have met the mentioned prerequisites.