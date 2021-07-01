Trampolines are the best entertainers for kids as well as adults. With help of a trampoline with enclosure net in your backyard, you can keep your kids engaged for hours. However, finding the best trampoline from hundreds of options in market is a challenging task. Because you need to check each and every detail of a trampoline before finalizing it for your family.

When you start looking a new trampoline, you must be clear about what you actually want in the trampoline. You need to leave all your prejudices aside and focus on the quality of each trampoline you see in the best trampoline reviews on internet. On the basis of material quality and performance, you can get an ideal trampoline that fits perfectly in your backyard and provide a lot of fun to your kids.

5 Simple Tips for Buying A Perfect Trampoline

The trampolines are made by various brands in various shapes and sizes. In order to buy a perfect trampoline for your family, you have to set your priorities in a trampoline. These priorities include your needs and expectations from the trampoline. So, the trampoline that meets all your needs is a perfect trampoline for you. Here we provide some simple tips that will help you in buying a perfect trampoline at the best price.

#1. Trampoline Size and Shape:

First of all, you should measure the space available in your backyard. Because you can buy a small, medium or large trampoline according to the availability of space in your backyard. For example: If your backyard has a large free space then a 15 foot trampoline is the best trampoline for your family.

The trampolines are available in various sizes from 8 foot to 16 foot in round shapes and from 7 foot x 10 foot to 10 foot x 23 foot in rectangle shapes. You can buy a round trampoline, rectangle trampoline, oval trampoline, square trampoline or a hexagonal trampoline. The rectangle and square trampolines offer higher bounces than hexagonal, oval and round trampolines. So, you should choose the trampoline size and shape according to your needs.

#2. Material Quality and Weather Protection:

When you see a trampoline for sale, you must check the materials of jumping mat, enclosure net and spring safety pad. Make sure all the materials are good quality, UV resistant and waterproof or weather resistant. Only then the trampoline mat, net and spring cover can withstand different weather conditions.

You should also check the trampoline frame, legs, enclosure poles and springs. The trampoline must be made of heavy duty metal/steel frame with full galvanization to protect against rust, corrosion and other weather effects. You should check the frame structure and legs quality to know if it offers required stability.

The trampoline springs are the source of bounces on any trampoline. So, it is good to buy a trampoline with longer springs to experience higher bounces with every jump. Make sure the springs are tightly coiled and made of rust resistant steel to provide long lasting performance.

#3. Recommended Age and Weight Limit:

Every trampoline comes with a recommended age that indicates the minimum age to use that particular trampoline. Most trampolines are suitable for kids of 6 years and above. If you are buying a trampoline for your kids then you must choose one of the best trampolines with enclosure to keep them safe. Make sure your kids are old enough to play on a trampoline as per manufacturer’s age recommendation.

The weight limit of a trampoline tells you how much weight it can hold at a time. If you want your all kids (3-4 kids) to play on the trampoline at the same time then you have to buy a heavy duty trampoline for your backyard. Because only a trampoline with high weight limit can hold the weight of multiple kids or adults without getting damaged or collapsed.

#4. Price and Warranty Information:

The trampolines are available at various prices and the brands also offer some warranty on them. You should check the warranty information carefully to know how long warranty you get on frame, springs and other components of your trampoline. The manufacturer often provides 3, 5 or 10 year warranty on trampoline frame and 1 to 3 years warranty on other parts.

If we talk about trampoline price, you will get what you pay for. When you see trampolines in different sizes and shapes, you will notice that some heavy duty trampolines are more expensive than other trampolines. But they are actually worth the price as they offer great performance and durability.

#5. Trampoline Accessories:

At the time of purchase, you need to check the accessories included with the trampoline. Many trampolines come with a steel ladder to provide easy access to the trampoline surface for kids. Some trampoline come with a basketball hoop and a foam ball to allow kids play jump & slam dunk when jumping on the trampoline. If such accessories are not included, it’s fine, you can buy them separately.

Wrapping Up:

A trampoline is a long term investment. You pay a large amount at the time of purchase and use the trampoline for many years. Therefore it is important to choose a perfect trampoline that provides all the features you want and still safe to use for your kids.