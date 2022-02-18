Oppo has announced another smartphone camera with 20 Mpx, this time it is called A52. The new camera comes with piezoelectric technology (2nd generation). Oppo uses 2 sensors; one main sensor and a sub-camera for 3D effects. Oppo claims the A52 is capable of capturing sharp images with less noise and low power consumption.

The main sensor is a Sony IMX 486 with 1/2,9 inch size and 20 Mpx, while the sub-sensor is of Omni Vision OV2722 resolution of 5 Mpx.

The camera supports several modes:

Beauty

Panorama

Portrait

Night mode

As well as a few shooting options that you can adjust before taking a photo, such as metering mode (matrix/center/spot), white balance (auto/sunlight/shade/fluorescent), ISO, and exposure (± 2EV in 0.5 step).

The camera does not have a particularly high resolution compared with other smartphones on the market, but it offers a beautiful display of colors and brightness that can suggest what the final photo will look like when you are taking it. You can also switch between modes to adapt the camera to various lighting conditions.

The Oppo A52 uses a processor called Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 clocked at 8 x 2.2 GHz and it has 4 GB of RAM.

We can see this is not the latest chipset from Qualcomm, but it still offers very decent performance, especially because of the CPU with eight cores that can work simultaneously without overheating.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 has a high-performance ARM Cortex-A73 core and a low-power A53 one. It also supports LTE category 12 download speeds of up to 600 Mbps, as well as LTE Cat 13 upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps.

The Oppo A52 uses a Hi-Silicon Heimdall 980 as a graphics adapter. This is the first time we have seen this model from Hi-Silicon, but now that we know it exists, we will be able to find it more easily in the future. Moreover, you can read a full review of this mobile on Sana Mobile.

Oppo A52 has a full HD display with a diagonal of 6 inches and a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. The difference between quality and sharpness compared to older screens with 1440×720 pixels is so big that an average person will not be able to see any difference.

This is a very good screen, but we do have some reservations about the brightness, which adjusts itself too slowly when changing lighting conditions.

The Oppo A52 has 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a memory card. The Android system takes up about 9 GB, so with the supplied 64 GB you have about 55 GB left for your files and apps.

Oppo has included 4G LTE Cat 7 (download speeds of up to 300 Mbps) and Bluetooth 4.2 with support for A2DP, but it is missing NFC which is a modern feature that is beginning to be present in more and more phones.

Oppo has also omitted the FM radio, which many users appreciate being able to listen to when hiking or exercising.

There is no particular problem with its performance, but we wonder why Oppo included only 3 GB in a phone that costs 200 euros?

We hope this was not done in order to offer more internal memory, so the consumer will be forced to buy an expensive memory card or have to manage with less space.

Oppo A52 has a non-removable battery with a capacity of 3600 mAh, which is not particularly low in terms of current smartphones, but it is also not enough in order to cover all use cases that consumers might want.

It supports Oppo’s VOOC Flash Charge technology. It is a very fast-charging system that can fully charge the battery from 0% to 100% in about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

You will have to use a USB Type-C port with this phone because there is no standard 3.5mm audio jack, where you would usually find the headphone port. Instead, you will have to use an adapter or wireless headphones if you want to listen to music and charge the battery at the same time.

It has a really good display that is vibrant and sharp, even though it is not Full HD. It also works very well with all kinds of apps and games, so we think this is a very good choice.

It does not have an NFC chip, but this omission is less important nowadays because it is becoming more common to use Bluetooth to connect devices such as speakers and headphones.

If you are looking for a good budget smartphone, the Oppo A52 offers high performance at a low price. It is a perfect phone.