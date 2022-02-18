A leading jewellery and luxury watch retailer located in the heart of Essex, Bonds of Brentwood has been running a bespoke jewellery design service for years. As such, they have a great deal of insight to offer on what you should be looking for if you would like jewellery designed for you. Many people now want individually tailored items of jewellery that are unique to them. Of course, things like diamonds and other gemstones are all one-of-a-kind but that doesn’t mean that off-the-shelf jewellery cannot often look similar to other pieces you might see.

Consequently, the market for bespoke jewellery designs has been growing in recent years. Whether you are seeking a bespoke set of wedding bands, a one-off eternity ring, a unique bridal jewellery set for your big day or any other kind of exclusive jewellery, what should you be looking out for? Read on to find out what the professionals at Bonds of Brentwood say.

Design Skill and Craftsmanship

Firstly, designing bespoke jewellery, no matter how beautiful it may be, isn’t the same thing as turning a design concept into reality. Therefore, you should look for a design house that also has experience with the practical side of jewellery making. One without the other will not tend to work out as well as you might have initially expected. Ideally, the design team and the jewellery making team will be in the same place as one another.

A Versatile Approach

Some bespoke jewellery designers like to work from the ground up and put the entire jewellery concept together for their clients. Others will work from a brief and even some initial sketches their customers have drawn up. You may not know at the outset exactly what you are after until you have seen some design concepts. Therefore, it is advisable to find bespoke jewellery designers who can work in multiple ways with different sorts of client requirements. Ask to see a portfolio of the jewellery maker’s previous work so you can better understand how they adapt their style to suit individual preferences.

Speed of Delivery

This won’t be a concern to everyone who wants to buy bespoke luxury jewellery but it will be for many people. Speed of delivery will count if you are working to a deadline. For example, you might want your design ideas turned into something wearable before a birthday, an anniversary or even for a wedding. Check out whether or not the service provider you turn to can meet your deadline before placing an order, especially if it is likely to be a busy time, such as during the run-up to Christmas.

Perfect Fits

Finally, you will want a bespoke jewellery making and design service which means you get a fully tailored item or set. In other words, the jewellery ought to fit perfectly as well as look superb when worn. For that, you might need minor adjustments to be made to the design once the jewellery has been tried on. Make sure your chosen jewellery designer offers some post-sales support to cover any minor changes you may need to make.