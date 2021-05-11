Currently and more and more, people make our purchases online, this is because there are many advantages of buying from a mobile phone, computer or tablet. But we must not lose sight of the risks either and that is why we want to teach you how to make safe online purchases so that you never have to see yourself in a compromised situation.

In the news we can find many attempts at fraud and deception that cost users a lot of money, something that we may not have had to face but to which we are exposed. We hope that we can all continue to trust online shopping in Pakistan for a long time and that is why a sixth sense is needed that we are going to develop with our advice.

Tips to buy without fear on the Internet



It is true that many people still see this as unsafe and we do not blame them as new fashions change faster and faster and sometimes it is difficult to adapt. Many people when they visit an online store that they do not know in a physical way directly distrust it and this is something more common than we can think.

In this situation, we must know that there are other elements to value and take into account more than knowing the name or not. Therefore, if you or a family member are in this situation, we recommend that you carefully read everything we tell you.

Use your Wi-Fi or mobile data

The main point and one of the most important is to use a secure Wi-Fi network or Internet connection. For example, we know how comfortable it is to buy while connected to a Wi-Fi network in a bar, a shopping center or any other place, but the truth is that these places can be an easy entrance for criminals.

Analyze the website where you are going to buy

We know that it is difficult to buy in stores that we do not know, but there are a series of points to look at, such as the certificates that appear in the footer of the page. Also making sure that your url starts with “https”, a new security method.

In addition, we will only give the necessary personal data and always carefully. We can also browse and read their privacy and returns policy; all websites that are secure must have this.

Control card movements

Now that the bank goes with us on the mobile, it is easier to periodically review our bank movements so that in case of being scammed we will notice as soon as possible, cancel our card and report identity theft.

Links to emails, advertisements or other different websites

This is one of the most common scams, do not trust links that take you to very different links. We often get emails with misleading advertising, if the offer is too good and we don’t know the sender’s name, run away from it.

An update saves us from a scare

The following advice may seem silly but we must always keep the devices and software updated, because it is very likely that there are vulnerabilities that can affect the privacy and security of these apps or devices.

If there are risks, why do we buy online



You may be asking yourself this great question, that’s why we want to give a little air to the businesses that are in the cloud and we show you their greats as well as many keys in their favor.

Product availability is one of the most characteristic advantages when buying online. Surely you have ever gone to a supermarket or shop for a specific product and it was out of stock. Well, that through the Internet is not going to happen to you because having a multitude of stores you can always get what you want.

In addition, if you work during the day and you do not have time to make the purchase that online will not happen to you because you will find these resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. Something that is ideal because, who has not looked at something they needed at midnight?

Buying online from oneplus Pakistan gives us the possibility of accessing any product from anywhere in the world, whether they are second-hand things or new products. Even finding custom products: we can make them to our liking or specific needs.

As in physical stores, when buying online we can find a lot of offers or discount coupons of different percentages. In addition, by having so many online stores we can search for the same product on different websites, comparing the different prices and finding the cheapest one for us.

Buying online does not imply that a product cannot be returned, and if it is damaged, broken or simply does not convince us, it can always be returned to the store.