Essay writing is a talent in which you cannot get perfect overnight.

It requires a deep level of commitment.

That is why many colleges and primary school students face a tough time writing their papers.

However, to escape your writing issues, read the problems in essay writing and how to solve them, written below.

Unable To Write a Thesis Statement

Whenever you come across writing an academic essay, you would have to write a thesis statement first. For people who are unaware, a thesis is a statement in which you write about the discussed topics. The thesis is also composed for a particular type of audience. So, including the main points discussed in the essay and shaping the statement according to the readers can be challenging. As a result, many students mess up their work. They are prone to make mistakes such as:

The statement is not straightforward – Many students make the mistake of composing vague sentences that confuses the reader, consequently marking you a failing grade. Remember, the reader immediately needs to grasp your take on the topic, and that is why you should avoid writing unnecessarily large statements. You can do this by maintaining your focus and using simpler words in your work.

Complex statements – It is good to write more extensive sentences in your thesis, but do not make the mistake of making them too big. This will bore the reader, and who knows, maybe they won’t even give it a good read. So, keep your sentences short but valid.

Basic ideas – Never make the error of jotting down basic and cliché sentences in your paper. Remember, if you need your essay to stand out, write what your competitors can not comprehend. You can always get help from search engines like google in such matters

Invalid statements – Many students commit the mistake of composing weak statements in their college papers which has no connection to their essay. So, always write your thesis in such a way that the reader could relate it to the paper

Lack of Evidence

‘It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone to believe anything on insufficient evidence.’ A famous quote that significantly supports the idea of providing facts and figures in your work. Lack of evidence is a thing many of you might have seen on your badly graded essay papers.

These kinds of remarks are only written by teachers when you have not provided adequate information in your research paper or simple essay to support your main argument. Many students in colleges and universities commit this silly mistake to get out of the hassles of writing.

They take shortcuts and easy ways to get over the work. However, no good comes out of this as by doing so, they miss out on the supportive statements to mention. For instance, if your topic is about technology eating the mother earth alive, you need strong arguments.

For example, you need to have a deep understanding of the pros and cons of evolving technology.

So, to counter such a situation of little evidence, you need to do thorough research on your topic. Of course, researching is not convenient for some, but it is the most optimal way if you want to ace your paper.

Used Confusing Words or Language

One of the main problems with writing an essay is confusing words and sentences. Many of you might think that the more complex writing, the more professional it looks.

However, this is not the case. The perplexing language used in your paper will only ruin your work.

The reader would have to constantly search up the problematic words to make sense of your writing. It will lead the readers to be annoyed and mark your paper without even a good read. So, to avert this kind of situation, look up the synonyms of difficult words and write them down instead. This way, the reader will not have to face any inconveniences while checking your essay.

Lack of Relevant References

There are several writing problems when it comes to composing whole essays.

However, many students make the most significant mistake when finalizing their paper by adding relevant references. Sometimes, students even forget to add the references at all in their writing.

However, most of the time, teenage students add irrelevant references to their essays, making their work entirely absurd. It makes the teacher question the legitimacy of your work, consequently marking you an F grade. There are two kinds of writing, creative and academic. If you are dealing with an academic paper, then composing valid references in your essay is highly significant. It is because academic writing demands facts and figures to back your statements.

On the other hand, if you are dealing with a creative paper in which you have to mention your own opinions, you do not need to add references. So, if you are about to write an academic essay, make sure that the references you put in are valid and from reputable websites.

Learn Steps For High-Quality Essays

Suppose you want to write a high-quality essay and avoid mistakes in it. You must first learn. Everything takes time to get perfect, and so will your writing. The best you can do is practice how to write a perfect one. So, to help you get started, below are written some of the essential steps to write an essay.

Prepare for your essay first

Gathering your main points

Structure your work

Proofread

Edit

Take Help From Different Sources

Have you ever wondered why you face problems in writing essays? Why do you always have to go through hassles to make sure you ace your paper? The reason is that many of you are unaware of how to deliver an idea and collect the information. So, to improve your knowledge and vocabulary, it is significant that you take help from different sources. To enhance your understanding of composing essays, you can seek help from,

Internet content

Libraries

Fellow mates

Professors

Articles

Conclusion

Writing an essay paper will always be a nuisance if you do not polish your skills first. Your first draft might be unsuccessful, but gradually you will overcome all your weaknesses in it. However, you should not lose hope. Keep trying and ensure that you read the helpful tips mentioned above.

