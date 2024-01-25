The Latin phrase quid pro quo is used in English to mean an exchange of goods or services in which one action is contingent upon the other. In other words, this phrase can be interpreted as “I do you a favor and you do me a favor.”

Of course, there does not have to be a negative connotation in every instance in which this phrase is used. It can refer to a bartering transaction in good faith or to any other situation in which both parties are willing to do their part and are happy with the ensuing result.

However, when quid pro quo implies a sexual favor, the connotation of the phrase changes radically since it means that the victim will only get the job, the promotion, or anything else in their favor in exchange for a sexual act. Quid pro quo harassment is just one of the many prevailing types of sexual harassment at work.

What Are Some Examples of Quid Pro Quo Harassment?

There are several ways in which quid pro quo harassment can rear its ugly head. In general, it involves mixing personal interests with professional consequences, such as in these cases:

Offers of a promotion – In these cases, the supervisor, manager, or person in a position of authority, tells the victim that they will only receive a promotion or an expected project if they agree to see them outside of work to engage in a sexual relationship.

Offers of training – The employee is told by their supervisor that they will only be eligible to receive further training if they are willing to engage in intimate acts with them.

Performance reviews – During the review of the employee’s performance, the supervisor lets it be known in a not-so-subtle way that a positive evaluation depends on the victim accepting a proposition of a sexual nature.

Job security – The victim is made to understand that their job is at risk unless they agree to a sexual request.

Promotions or salary increases – The boss insinuates that the requested salary increase or the promised promotion will only become a reality if the employee is willing to reciprocate with sexual favors.

Threats of retaliation – The supervisor, manager, or boss lets the employee know that if they are not willing to perform the requested sexual favors, they will face consequences like getting assigned projects that nobody wants, that they might be excluded from important meetings, or that they might end up getting an unfavorable performance evaluation at the end of the year.

The list of possible examples of quid pro quo harassment is long, and the above are just some of the more common manifestations of this repulsive behavior. Companies and organizations need to recognize the actions that fall under this category to implement measures that will prevent them and make for a safe and respectful work environment for all.

If you believe that you are being the victim of quid pro quo harassment, there are certain steps you must take to protect yourself. Start by documenting everything, making note of locations, times, witnesses, and the content of the conversation. If possible, trust in a colleague who might have experienced similar behavior.

Talk to Human Resources or consult the employee handbook regarding your company’s policies and familiarize yourself with local, state, and national laws. Talk to a lawyer if you consider taking legal action.