If you ride a motorcycle for fun or as your primary mode of transport, you likely enjoy the thrill. Even if you ride safely, you face greater risks and dangers than people in passenger vehicles.

California has a mandatory helmet law that requires riders to wear one while riding a motorcycle. A helmet can help in a crash, but wearing other forms of protective gear can further reduce the risk of serious injury.

What to Know About Motorcycle Accidents in California

Most motorcycle accidents in California involve another vehicle. Even if the driver of a vehicle was not paying attention or was driving recklessly, it is common for insurance companies to blame motorcyclists.

Motorcycle riders are often considered daredevils who engage in deliberately risky behavior. However, it is usually other drivers who are to blame when there is a motorcycle accident that results in injury or death.

What Causes California Motorcycle Accidents?

Like any type of motor vehicle accident, motorcycle accidents happen in the blink of an eye. They often arise from the same types of causes as other vehicle accidents:

Distracted Driving

There are motorcycle riders who are distracted by their phones and not paying attention to their surroundings. However, the majority of motorcycle crashes that involve other vehicles are caused by drivers who are texting, eating, talking to other passengers, or playing with the radio.

Speeding

Speeding often results in deadly collisions, especially for motorcyclists. Even though it is exciting, you should always watch your speed as it allows you to react in time to slowing traffic or other obstacles ahead.

You may even be obeying the speed limit when another vehicle hurtles down the highway and clips your motorcycle. This can cause you to fly off your bike and into traffic, creating a dangerous situation.

Intoxicated Driving

Motorcyclists and drivers of other vehicles should never get on the road after drinking or taking any substance that causes impairment. They impair judgment and slow down reaction time. Many sober drivers may fail to notice a motorcycle approaching. When someone is intoxicated, they are even more likely to crash into a motorcycle.

Reckless Driving

Passenger vehicle drivers may open their car doors when parking on the street without watching for motorcyclists. They run stop signs and traffic lights, fail to yield, and weave in and out of traffic without paying attention.

When the driver of a car cuts off a motorcyclist, rams them from behind, or runs into them at an intersection, it always results in devastating injuries for the motorcyclist. You cannot control how others drive, but you can be mindful of the potential for negligent behaviors and anticipate them before they occur.

How to Avoid Getting in an Accident While Riding Your Motorcycle in California

Motorcycle riding is more dangerous because there is less protection in a crash. If you enjoy riding, you should take all the precautions you can to avoid an accident. This involves wearing your helmet and protective gear, obeying the speed limit and traffic laws, and being alert to the other vehicles on the road.