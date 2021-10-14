Introduction

To do successful sales, it is very important to adopt efficient marketing strategies. Many companies have used the best marketing strategies to survive in this competitive world. Being courteous and helpful, they have enlisted some of the tips that they kept in their mind before continuing with the marketing process. We have made a collection of these tips for you to learn the do’s and don’ts of marketing. You can also note that the below stated tips are also used by Best Digital Shopify marketing agency.

Fewer choices, less confusions

Availability of choices or options are just a source of creating confusions and ineffective decision-making. Definitely there is a charm in the availability of options when to pick one but ultimately it will boggle your mind and leave you empty handed. By adding choices, you are actually suppressing your star products. So never, offer alternatives to the people. However, you can add variance in product specifications like color, size, flavor etc.

Placement of low-priced items at the counter

When people visit your store and do shopping worth hundreds and thousands of bucks, they will not think before buying any cheap item. Most of the cash counters at big shopping malls have different candies, gums and accessories placed nearby within the reach of the customer. These things mostly attract children as compared to elders. Therefore, they will buy such items without thinking too much about the cost.

Offer price variance

You might have seen a single item of different types sold sometimes at different prices. This happens when the marketers do not want you to go empty-handed. Instead of offering a choice in different products, they get you the other way round. They add up options for you in types of a single product. They differentiate by means of their color, size or any specs. Hence, the prices become different also.

People prefer to buy the product that has a medium-ranged price. They will not buy the one, which is of low cost, and simultaneously they will not buy the high priced one. Therefore, we advise you to add an intermediate product that is most likely to buy. In this way, you will be able to sell your product and earn profit against it.

Add gift hampers

Who does not like to get rewards? These surprises make people happy and encourage them to visit your store or your website again. Gift hampers can be offered via lucky draw so that people may participate enthusiastically and ask others to join as well. Apart from gift hampers, you can engage your target audience by offering them discounted deals, free coupons or discount codes.

Do not repeat a strategy for marketing all the products in your store. Be innovative everytime. Think of yourself as a customer and speculate your reactions to such offers. This will help you to understand people in a better way.

Free testing samples

You should play emotionally and sympathetically. Offering anything just for testing or for free just to receive praise from the customer is the most underrated way to charm your customer. If you offer your customer something for free, chances are they will bounce back to your shop to get more of the free things and then make a purchase.

Do not worry. You do not have to offer something expensive. You can offer even a soft drink to those who visit your shop. This makes you look courteous and creates a good image in the mind of the visitors. This courteous behavior motivates you to make a purchase in the end.

Add “for limited time only”

When you add these four words to the products placed on your shelf, chances are that they will vanish from the shelf within a day or two. This is psyche in most of the people that urges them to buy products that are likely to be scarce in a few time. Make use of these words and sell your products by making them exclusive.

Talk to your customers in their language

This does not mean that you will have to change your native language to improve the quality of communication. Here it means that you will have to identify the body language of your customer and make him comfortable in talking to you. This can only be done if you talk and act in the same way as your customer.

This will make your customer a little attached to you and he will definitely ask for your help during the rest of his shopping sojourn.

Be courteous

If you want to succeed, it is recommended to be very polite when selling something. There is no need to show aggression and anger when the customer asks for discounts or approaches you for negotiation. Deal with him in a courteous manner so that your customer does not feel insulted. In case you are in an expensive store, then it is better to stick with the stiff marketing ways that is not to negotiate or bargain which is justified by the luxurious items that you sell.

Allow touching the items

People prefer to purchase such items, which they are allowed to touch and feel. This is again the psyche of people that they can know better about a product by holding it or touching it. Those merchants who refrain customers from doing this are likely to lose them. While those who allow it, are likely to gain more customers. They will buy products by touching the product and analyzing it from every angle.

Ask people to add reviews

People make purchase decisions when they read reviews of other customers. These reviews denote the popularity of the product and its quality as well. Once the customer has gone through all these details, then he is likely to make his purchase decision. So it is better to get more reviews from regular and satisfied customers because they will in turn bring more of their kind to make purchase