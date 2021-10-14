Travelling is like meditation for some people. While some people enjoy the holiday and travel with families and friends, other people are single travelers. Mostly, solo travelers like to ride through adventures to reach the destinations. Here, we briefly focus on the 10 most dangerous roads in Asia that will thrill your adventurous journey.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Roads in Asia for Ultimate Adventure

Tianmen Mountain Road, China

Seven miles of twist and turns with close to 99 hairpin bends make Tianmen Mountain Road the most dangerous road in Asia. It is located with Tianmen national park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, situated in the northwest part of China where all of landbased casinos were transferred to Macau or replaced by online projects such as xoslot.com.

The road starts at the foot of the mountain with a steep climb ranging from 200 to 1300 meters high and ends at the top of the mountain at the famous Tianmen Cave, popularly known as the Gate of Heavens. While enjoying the valley’s beautiful view and having the constant edge of falling over the cliff, tourists can travel to the top by bus in twenty minutes. Tianmen Mountain Road is also popular among cyclists as well.

Taroko Gorge Road, Taiwan

In the local Truku language in Taiwan, Gorge is an adjective for magnificent. The meaning is an absolute fit for Tarako Gorge Road in Taiwan. An engineering masterpiece, this road is carved through the mountains that connect the east region to the west.

Though it reflects the skills and intelligence of engineering, Taroko Gorge Road is narrower and full of turns that enable only one bus to travel on it at a time. Under hefty weather, the road experiences landslides and falling rocks make it impassable for traveling.

Also known as Central Cross-island highway, Tarako Gorge Road is a blessing for tourists as it passes through Tarako national park that holds many beautiful sites that you can enjoy.

Leh-Manali Road, India

Span over 479 km on the Himalayan mountains, Leh Manali road connects Leh in Ladakh to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. It is close to the borders towards China and Pakistan, and strategically essential and maintained by the Indian Army.

Leh-Manali road turns dangerous and treacherous due to sudden weather conditions, heavy snowfalls, snow slides. It is mostly covered in snow, and due to being situated at a high altitude (17000ft), it is open for traveling only in summers and in good weather conditions. Despite its dangerous nature, it is popular among tourists due to its cinematic surroundings and landscapes.

Commonwealth Avenue, Philippines

Most dangerous roads are located at higher altitudes or in remote areas that lead to low maintenance of the roads. But Commonwealth Avenue Road, popularly known as ‘Killer Highway,’ is an exception to this. It is located in the heart of the city called Quezon city in the Philippines and is one of the busiest roads.

Owning to its traffic jam situation almost every day of the year, many cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists face near-death experiences. The reason for this chaos being improper regulations of traffic rules by the government.

Kabul-Jalalabad Road, Afghanistan

Kabul-Jalalabad Road is categorized under the dangerous road in Asia with the distance of 143 km. It follows 64 km of the gorge of Kabul rivers with altitude ranging till 600 meters.

With its two-lane width, it is difficult to drive with a lack of concentration. Some bends are so steeped and treacherous that accidents are bound to happen in reckless driving in both wet and dark.

Kolyma Highway, Russia

Kolyma Highway, also known as the Road of Bones, is located at higher altitudes of Russia and connects Magadan and Yakutsk city. Because of its higher altitudes, the temperature recorded here is as similar as the Antarctica region.

The major areas of Kolyma Highway is covered in a thick blanket of ice, and late summers rainfall makes it muddy. Both the conditions are the least suitable for smooth drives. One has to be extremely careful while driving there as the road is prone to take life.

Halsema Highway, Philippines

The length of the Halsema highway is 150 km that connects Baguio city to Bontoc. It is considered among the most dangerous roads in the Philippines owing to its low maintenance that would take many lives yearly. Now with many improvements, you can enjoy the surreal vies of Mountain Province and get to the biggest casinos like Joker123.

As its main connector road of Cordillera Road systems, it experiences daily traveling of public transport. These public transports are reckless drives due to which smaller commuters find it hard to keep control on the wheels.

Bayburt D 915 Highway, Turkey

One of the most dangerous roads in Asia, Bayburt D 915 highway, requires courage and skills to drive on it. The road is 106 km in length with drops of hundreds of meters of downfall without any guardrails.

A low-maintained road connects Bayburt to the small coast of the Trabzon region and is located near the black sea with 29 sharp bends. With usual snowfalls and landslides, it is a tricky drive due to low visibility.

Karnali Highway, Nepal

With the claim that more than 85 % of the road is dangerous to travel, Karnali Highway in Nepal is another perilous road in Asia. It is located in the Karnali region of Kathmandu and runs on higher altitudes.

Despite its beautiful views, narrow lanes, frequent landslides, unawareness of road situations, unattended cattle, etc., make it one trickiest drive that needs lots of attention.

Austrian Road, Kazakhstan

The so-called name Austrian road is given after its construction history backing up towards Australian prisoners of World War 1.

It is located within Katon-Karagaisky national park and has 16 bridges that are difficult to travel to during extreme weather conditions, heavy rainfalls, etc. The road length is 60 km and passes through many mountain ranges, including Burkhatskiy Pass (2137m) and Alatajsky Pass (1792 meters).

The narrow lanes and never-ending bend with drops of hundreds of meters without guardrails make it a highly treacherous road to travel in Asia. One has to be prepared for a controlled drive as the Australian Road passes through extremely remote places.Caution: Either you are planning to go by bike or car on these most dangerous roads in Asia, you must take all the safety measures. Because somewhere the roads are sleek and smooth and others are like bend wires.