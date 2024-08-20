The city of Mumbai with its non-stop pace and perpetual buzz dons a whole new and unique aesthetic during the monsoon season. The glistening streets, amidst the bedlam of the hustle and bustle, can capture anyone’s mind. One particular area that comes alive with an enchanting charm is Andheri.

My visit to Andheri might be an old story since it was 3 months ago when I discovered Andheri’s hidden gems such as heritage sites, active markets, and not to forget, Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri. It was monsoon time when the rains drenched the city, revealing its hidden gems which left an indelible impact on me.

A Calming Evening At The Gilbert Hill

Standing tall amidst the urban sprawl is Gilbert Hill a geological marvel dating back to 65 million years. This ginormous basalt stone rises high, touching the blue skies of Andheri – a view I cherished from my stay in one of the top hotels in Andheri East, Bloom Hub. Gilbert Hill becomes even more picturesque with the rain cascading down its robust building, creating something like a little waterfall, adding to its mystique. As a photographer, I was pleasantly charmed to see Andheri’s breathtaking rain-soaked skyline which was a sight that was calming, inspiring, and invigorating. Climbing to the top was an adventure in itself and the reward was the gorgeous panoramic view.

A Mesmerising Walk At Versova Beach

While Juhu Beach often steals the limelight whenever Mumai is mentioned, Versova Beach is a quieter alternative that exudes a different and awe-inspiring amount of beauty during the monsoons. The first morning I decided to take a walk to Versova Beach, away from the usual tourist trails. The fishermen were busy with their morning catch, their boats rocking gently with the tides. Who knew I’d love the sharp odour of freshly caught fish?

The Attractive Mahakali Caves

A light run from the beach brought me to the Mahakali Caves past rock-cut caves dating somewhere around the 1st to the 6th century! Trust me when I say I was speechless – the rain added a mystical quality to these historical sites and the moss-covered stones, the trickling water drops and the serene aura were enough to send me, a jittery person, to a meditative state! I spent hours looking at them and this has to be my most impactful experience at Andheri.

My Bubble Of Comfort: Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri

None of my experiences would have been as memorable as they are, had it not been for Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri – a safe space I found to stay in. Located only 7 minutes away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport, Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri was a hotel I had in mind since a long time.

After asking around, the locals testified to the hotel’s warm and welcoming ambiance – a perfect refuge from the rains. The gentle hum of the city outside while the cozy environment inside Bloom was a lullaby that eased me into a much-needed restful sleep.

Culinary Delights at Andheri’s Street Food Stalls

Andheri is a paradise for food lovers notably during the monsoon. The rains seemed to raise the flavors of the street nutrients. I found myself gravitating towards the food stalls that lined the streets each offering a unique taste of Mumbai. From Mumbai’s famous vada pavs to the mouth-watering pani puris, the culinary delights were numerous.

The warmth of the food was a perfect contrast to the cool and moist weather making every bite a moment to relish. After cherishing the street food, it was time to explore the restaurants near my base at Bloom. So, off I went tasting dishes at Sagar Veg Restaurant and Kishore Punjab Bar and Restaurant – both just 1-5 minutes away from Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri, one of the top hotels in Andheri East.

A Cultural Dive At Prithvi Theatre

The rains provided a perfect excuse to indulge in some indoor activities as well. Located just about 20 minutes from my Bloom hotel, Prithvi Theatre was one of the most iconic social spaces I had seen in quite a while. I attended a play that was both thought-provoking and entertaining, amazing me with its extravagant movement and color techniques used during its plays.

Buying Trinkets At Lokhandwala Market

I was never too keen on exploring local markets but the fact that the Lokhandwala Market was just half an hour away from Bloom, I thought of paying a visit. And I had a ton of fun! I wandered through narrow lanes lined with shops selling everything from fashionable clothes to quirky souvenirs. Of course, I had to buy a kurta for my mother and a nice blue umbrella for myself, thanks to the relentless showers!

Cozy Nights At Bloom

My stay in Bloom was delightful, to say the least. The rooms were cozy with a friendly staff, attending to all my needs in an ambience that provided comfort and care, making me forget all about the classic monsoon problems of Mumbai. Its bright yellow aesthetic even inspired me to write a few poems on Mumbai’s monsoons! In fact, the place is so work-friendly, that I could attend my meetings and work remotely from Bloom without facing any issues.

Capturing The Monsoon Magic of Andheri

My time in Andheri during the monsoon was an unforgettable encounter, enhanced multifold thanks to Bloom Hub. The rains washed away any disparate assumptions I had about the metropolis and instead gave me much to remember and cherish.

As I write this, even now, I am swept away by the memories of the days I spent in Andheri where each place was a new discovery. I cherish how even working remotely at Bloom never felt like work but instead felt like a vacation.

So yes, definitely visit Andheri if you haven’t already and to make your stay even more memorable, blindly book a room at Bloom Hub | WEH Andheri. Trust me, it really is the best hotel in Andheri East. The monsoon magic of Andheri had cast its spell on me and I know I would definitely return someday keen to uncover more of its secrets.