Nowadays, globe-trotting has become an everyday thing. We have Instagrammers posting their escapades and map contributors helping us improve our navigation. Phones have become part of our daily lives, and staying connected while traveling is just as essential as having a passport.

This raises the question: How can you save money while roaming? Do you use a local SIM card, stick to international roaming, or get a virtual SIM card? Read on as we compare them.

International Roaming

International roaming allows you to use your existing SIM card and phone plan while traveling abroad. We had to start with this because it’s the most commonly known way of using data or making voice calls since phones were invented. However, another reason for the popularity of international roaming is the exorbitant cost.

Although it’s a convenient option that doesn’t require purchasing a new SIM card or changing your phone’s settings, these charges add up pretty quickly. Before you know it, they can get into thousands of dollars within days or weeks depending on usage.

And that’s not all. Network coverage isn’t always perfect, so it’s pretty easy to find your coverage and speeds limited. Some features like voicemail or caller ID may not work while roaming, and in some countries, international roaming may not be available at all.

Pros:

Convenient

No need to purchase a new SIM card or change phone settings

Cons:

Can be very expensive

Coverage and speeds may be limited

Some features may not work while roaming.

Local SIM Card

Buying a local SIM card is usually very cheap, and because you are within the country’s service provider’s network coverage, you will enjoy very fast internet speeds and stable calls.

On the downside, finding and purchasing a local SIM card can be challenging, especially if you don’t know the local language. You may also need to change your phone’s settings to accommodate the new SIM card, and some older phones may not be compatible with local SIMs.

Pros:

Affordable option

Excellent coverage and speeds

Retaining your existing phone number

Cons:

Can be challenging to find and purchase

May need to change the phone settings

Some older phones may not be compatible.

eSIM

Embedded SIM cards are basically electronically implanted SIM cards already embedded in your phone, so you don’t have to physically insert a SIM card. Although we’ve listed them last, they are probably the best option out of the three. Let me show you why.

First, they have better security features and are less likely to be hacked or swapped. Secondly, for a frequent traveler, you’ll love the convenience of switching between carriers without the hassle of buying local SIM cards. However, since not all phones support eSIM technology, its availability may vary across countries and eSIMs may be more expensive than local SIM cards in some cases.

Pros:

Convenient and hassle-free

You don’t have to physically swap SIM cards

Easy to switch between different cellular plans or devices

Cons:

Not all phones support eSIM technology

Availability may vary across countries

May be more expensive than local SIM cards.

Choosing the Right Option

Looking at the three choices, it’s pretty easy to see why most people prefer eSIMs. However, before you settle down for any option, you need to ask yourself the following questions:

How long will you be traveling?

How much data do you plan to use?

Do you need to make calls or send text messages?

What is your budget?

What you quickly realize is that if your trip is short and will probably last a few days, international roaming may be a good choice. However, for longer trips, the most affordable option, with excellent coverage and speeds, is a local SIM card. If you still want those upsides but with better convenience, then an eSIM easily comes out as the number one choice.