An incomplete smile is one thing, but missing teeth can do more than leave you camera shy. At Green Door Dental, we believe it’s important to educate on the causes of tooth loss, so that preventative steps can be taken. It’s also essential to understand the real cost of missing teeth. After all, replacing missing teeth can be an investment, ignoring gaps can come at a much bigger price.

What Causes Missing Teeth?

The most common causes of missing teeth we see at Green Door Dental are tooth decay, gum disease and accidental injury.

Injury or trauma is more common in younger people. For example, sports — in particular ball games—are a major culprit of tooth loss. In some cases, it is possible to save the tooth. However, if the tooth is severely damaged it may need to be removed.

Untreated tooth decay and gum disease are the biggest causes of missing teeth in older people. The unfortunate factor is that in most instances these issues are preventable.

What Happens if You Don’t Replace Missing Teeth?

Replacing missing teeth is about more than just cosmetics. Living with gaps can lead to a range of biological and psychological problems, which can affect your happiness and quality of life.

Functional issues

Missing teeth can make it difficult to talk naturally. Particularly when you lose a front tooth, it can make it harder to form certain words, affecting their sound. Eating and chewing can also become challenging. This may influence your food choices and might, eventually impact your general health.

Shifting

Leaving gaps in your mouth can cause the remaining teeth to shift. The teeth around the gap can tilt, rotate and become crooked. Not only can this affect the appearance of your smile, but it can lead to other dental problems down the track.

Higher risk of decay

Missing and drifting teeth give way to holes and nooks where food and bacteria can become trapped. This can increase the risk of tooth decay.

Greater risk of gum disease

While gum disease (periodontitis) can cause missing teeth, the reverse is also true. In fact, the longer you wait to replace missing teeth, the greater the risk for gum disease. This is because a missing tooth leaves an open pocket, which can provide an open door for bacteria to enter your gums. Left untreated, it can eventually lead to gum disease.

Loss of jawbone

Perhaps one of the most worrying aspects of missing teeth is loss of jawbone. Every time we bite or chew with our natural teeth, the roots stimulate the jawbone. After the loss of a tooth the jawbone structure can start to deteriorate. Eventually, this can affect the appearance of your face.

Facial changes

Where missing teeth have caused a reduction in bone mass, the bone collapses into itself pulling the attached muscles and tissues with it. This can impact your facial structure, causing sagging and a sunken appearance.

Bite misalignment

Missing teeth and shifted teeth can alter the way in which you chew and bite. Your jaw muscles try to compensate for these changes, which can lead to a misaligned bite. Bite misalignment can cause several other issues such as teeth grinding, tooth sensitivity, headaches, and jaw pain.

Future dental work can be more challenging

Loss of jawbone, bite misalignment, and gum disease can complicate other dental procedures. For example, low bone density can affect future attempts to replace missing teeth and may lead to fewer treatment choices. If you develop gum disease or alignment issues, these will need to be fixed before undergoing any teeth replacement procedures.

Psychological impact

It’s important to recognise the emotional impact of missing teeth. Tooth loss can affect your self-esteem, self-confidence. It can lead to feelings of guilt and depression. Changes to your emotional state can have a knock-on effect on your social life. Perhaps you feel embarrassed to speak in public. Maybe you avoid smiling, withdraw from social activities, and have difficulty making new friends.

Don’t Let Missing Teeth Impact Your Happiness

The good news is that there are a range of teeth replacement options. From Dentures and tooth bridges to dental implants. It’s important to talk to your dentist about the options available and your eligibility. Getting all the information you need will help you to make the right choice for you.

Don’t forget, one of the best ways to prevent tooth loss (accidents aside) is to keep up to date with your oral health. This includes regular dental check-ups and good at-home oral hygiene.