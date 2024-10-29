U.S. case alleges Barresi and Waldman enacted civil conspiracy, alterations of records, invasion of privacy, racketeering

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2024) – A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California against Hollywood fixers Paul Barresi and Adam Waldman, alleging civil conspiracy, obstruction of justice, alterations of records, invasion of privacy, and other serious charges. The case, Taft v. Barresi and Waldman, Case No. 5:24-cv-01930-TJH-DTB, claims that both defendants engaged in a wide-ranging scheme to intimidate and manipulate individuals within the entertainment industry, including witnesses, former clients, and competitors, for private gains.



The plaintiff, identified as Christina Taft, a humanitarian and entrepreneur from Hawaii and executive of Rescue Social Inc, has a deep family history in the film industry. In her complaint, Ms. Taft alleges that Barresi and Waldman conspired to invade her privacy and inflict emotional distress while orchestrating a complex scheme suppressing witness testimony.



CLAIMS FOR INVESTIGATIONS TO PROTECT WITNESSES AND FORMER CLIENTS

According to the complaint, Barresi and Waldman allegedly collaborated to corruptly persuade and manipulate individuals within the film, music, and arts sectors. The lawsuit claims this collaboration began around April 2020 and continued into 2024, involving interstate communications, coercion, exploiting audio tapes, and various forms of harassment. The plaintiff asserts that the defendants’ actions caused her significant emotional distress, fear for her safety, need for competing private investigators, and damage to her profession.



The suit says Christina Taft was improving structures for rescue, SaveMeNow, and public safety, including for cases in film, music, and arts, as part of the visual and performing arts business, and assisting former employees of the Viper Room and witnesses when she was injured by “fixing” activities done to benefit Depp.



The complaint outlines 12 causes of action, including civil conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and violations of both federal and California state laws. These alleged violations include tampering with witnesses and objects, invasion of privacy, and racketeering activities. Specifically, the lawsuit cites violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1512 (witness tampering), 18 U.S.C. § 875 (interstate communications), 18 U.S.C. § 1519 (alteration of records), and the Civil RICO Act under 18 U.S.C. § 1962, among others.



HOLLYWOOD FIXERS, CORRUPT PERSUASION, AND HIGH-PROFILE INTEGRITY

Paul Barresi, often referred to as a “Hollywood fixer,” is known for his work within the entertainment industry, where he allegedly operates under the business name “Hollywood Confidential Investigations.” Barresi has been accused of using his position to exploit and intimidate competitors, former clients, and witnesses, allegedly related to competing high-profile clients.



Adam Waldman, a lawyer based in Washington, D.C., is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Waldman, who has represented Depp, is alleged to have directed and financially rewarded Barresi for his involvement in various acts of coercion and intimidation. Waldman, the director of The Endeavor Group, is accused of playing a central role in these alleged unlawful activities, using his influence to serve private interests.



The complaint further alleges that Barresi and Waldman worked together to suppress potential testimony and hinder processes through corrupt persuasion, alterations and fabrications of records, manipulating financial transactions, travel to Washington D.C., and other means. The plaintiff also asserts that the defendants exploited their positions of power and influence to cause lasting harm to their perceived competitors.



A PLEA FOR NEW LEGISLATION AND BETTER BUSINESS PRACTICES

In addition to seeking damages, the lawsuit calls for new legislation in California to protect witnesses, whistleblowers, small businesses, and individuals within the arts industry from coercion and harassment. The plaintiff advocates for changes to California law to mirror protections already in place in New York, which offer more comprehensive safeguards for individuals facing threats related to legal testimony.



“In echoing the great Grace Kelly’s words, ‘I would like to be remembered as someone who accomplished useful deeds, and who was a kind and loving person. I would like to leave the memory of a human being with a correct attitude and who did her best to help others,” said Taft.



Taft, whose family has deep roots to Hollywood’s Golden Era, has dedicated much of her career to public safety and the protection of individuals in the arts. After losing her mother, former socialite and model Victoria Taft, in 2018 to the Paradise, California wildfire, she has dedicated her time to improving public safety systems, which includes founding Rescue Social. The organization is committed to driving greater transparency and accountability in public safety measures, especially those involving high-profile individuals and sensitive matters. The team supports initiatives across various industries, including film, music, and the arts, to implement safety systems that protect citizens and potential employees. Rescue Social does case analysis with interns from Chicago.



“I hope this filing brings awareness to how witnesses regularly do not have protections, especially in respect to cases related to Film, Music, Arts and ‘The Business,’ and that it drives needed change.”



LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND JURY DEMAND

The plaintiff has requested a jury trial and seeks both injunctive relief and monetary damages for the alleged violations. The lawsuit highlights a demand for accountability and the protection of individuals, witnesses, investigations, donors, and businesses from unlawful tactics of coercion, use of another to benefit a principle as outlined in New York’s law, and invasion of privacy, for inclusion with respect to another’s legal claim and when related to the arts.



The case is currently pending in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, Eastern Division. No trial date has been set at this time.

More information about the complaint can be found here.

