Being different from normal video games with no specific objectives or obvious goals, there is no ‘correct way’ to play Minecraft. Yet it has continued to be one of the most popular games amongst gamers of all ages.

There are two main modes of gaming in Minecraft, Survival mode and Creative mode. In survival mode, players have to survive via building themselves shelter with the resources they can get and finding food to stay alive. In Creative mode, however, the survival aspects are taken away and the player is given free resources as well as the power of flying and destroying structures to build interesting buildings or structures of their own.

Objective-wise, there is nothing more to this game. However, the fun starts after you get the hang of the controls of this game and do whatever you want in the imaginative and endless world of Minecraft. Here are some basic control tips to get you started in this game.

Basic Controls

Before we start with this guide, make sure that you have downloaded Minecraft on your device. The game is available on almost all devices and the controls for them are more or less the same.

When you create a new world and enter the game, you are left stranded with no shelter or food. You must find resources and gather materials to build a home and survive the night until the next day.

Once you survive the first night, you can then go mine for precious resources such as diamond and iron ore and craft them to create tools and weapons. Weapons are necessary to fight the mobs which are enemy creatures that will harm you. Here is an overview of the standard controls of PC in Minecraft to help you move around and create stuff in the game:

W, A, S, & D keys for moving around

Double-tap W to run and Spacebar to jump

Hold shift to sneak or crouch

Look around the world by moving the mouse

E to gain access to inventory where you can find all the resources you have collected

Left-click to break blocks and attack creatures

Right-click to use items or place them

Q to throw the item that you are holding down

1 to 9 keys to go through the slots of your inventory

F5 to see different camera views

Crafting

To craft any tool, you must first mine the resources needed to make it. Most tools you will craft will require a crafting table which can be made with the help of logs. To make logs, move to a nearby tree and left-click on it to break it.

Keep on doing this until you have sufficient logs. Open your inventory and drag the logs into the crafting space. Right-click on the logs to convert them into planks. Drag them back into the inventory and then back to the crafting space to make a crafting table out of them. A green book will now appear on the crafting table menu which contains all the crafting recipes for you to follow.

Surviving the First Night

The first night is the most crucial one to ensure that you survive in this game for a long time. During the night, mobs will come and attack your character. Build a quick shelter upon entering the game so that you can be safe during the nighttime.

The time will only pass by when you are logged in the game and pauses when you quit it. It takes about seven minutes for it to be morning again when you will be safe. Once you survive the first night, you can start building a better and more robust shelter for yourself.

Your shelter should contain the following things: doors, walls, a roof, and most importantly, a bed. With a bed, you can sleep through the night instead of having to wait it out.

It can be tedious to play Minecraft as you have to do a lot of digging and cutting and mining. However, once you have collected enough resources and figured out common crafting recipes, it will be much easier. From quaint houses to elaborate palaces, you can build whatever you want in this game.