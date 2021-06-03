You and your project are in good hands at Rock Pros Landscaping Supply. We have all the landscaping supplies you need to make your commercial and residential projects go easy, including sand, flagstone, and soil. Think of Rock Pros Landscaping Supply as your one-stop shop, where you can find all the landscape products and materials you need to create beautiful yards, gardens, and more. We offer the best prices on high-quality landscaping materials in Lincoln, CA.

Sand

Sand from Rock Pros can be utilized for a number of purposes. In addition to backfilling, our fine, washed PG&E utility sand can be used for many general-purpose applications. Soft and fine, play sand is a perfect medium for sandboxes and for under play equipment as well as for waterfront entrances. Stucco sand is what you want for your plaster or wall lath projects. Rock Pros Landscaping supply is your one-stop shop for landscaping sand, no matter the application.

Flagstone

Flagstone has been a staple in landscaping for decades, and it’s easy to see why. Rock Pros Landscaping Supply offers these versatile flat stones for you to use in paving, decorative projects, walkways, and more. Our flagstones are made from slate, sandstone, or quartzite, and they come in many colors, patterns, and shapes. Flagstone is the ideal medium for dozens of landscaping projects. Rock Pros flagstone can mesh with any aesthetic theme you have in mind.

Soil

Before you start a landscaping project, you need to find the right type of soil. The 50:50 or 70:30 blends are best used for plant beds, lawns, sod, or other grassy areas. Our signature growing and planting soils are precisely mixed for optimal nutrient value and durability. We also provide screened topsoil for aesthetic installation and organic compost for healthy, happy flora. Getting the soil for your landscaping project is easy at Rock Pros Landscaping Supply.

Rock Pros Landscaping Supply’s professionals can help you find the landscaping supplies you need. We know the perfect landscape takes a lot of hard work, and we’re happy to help however we can. Fortunately, you don’t have to break your budget to get the job done. Visit our extensive inventory to find everything you need to finish your home or commercial project. With so many landscape products to choose from, we guarantee you’ll find the materials you’ve been searching for.