Mike Bowersock, a former reporter and anchor for NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio, died suddenly on March 13, 2016, at the age of 56. He was with friends in Chicago when he fell on stairs and lost consciousness. He never regained consciousness and died in a hospital the next day. He is survived by his wife Lisa and his four children Clint, Grace, James and Tommy.

Career and Achievements

Bowersock was born on November 22, 1959. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. He also had an MBA in Finance.

He started his career at WCMH-TV (Channel 4) in 1989 as a reporter and anchor. He left the station in 1994 and worked at stations in Detroit for 10 years. He returned to WCMH in 2004 and continued to work there until January 2016, when his contract was not renewed.

During his career, Bowersock covered various stories, from local to international. He was known for his storytelling skills and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He said the most memorable event he covered was the Gulf War. He and photojournalist Ronnie Clark entered Kuwait at the end of the war. He also embedded with an Ohio National Guard unit in Afghanistan in 2011 with photographer Andy Banks.

Bowersock was honored with four Emmys, five awards from The Associated Press, two from the Society of Professional Journalists, and one each from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, the Detroit-Windsor Metropolitan Christian Council and the Detroit Free Press. He was named the Best Street Reporter by the Free Press in 2000.

After he left Channel 4, he began working with the Ohio National Guard as a civilian public affairs officer.

Tributes and Memories

Bowersock’s death shocked and saddened his family, friends, colleagues and fans. They remembered him as a humorous, strong and positive person who loved his job and his family.

His wife Lisa said: “He was always smiling. He always had a story to tell. He loved life.”

His brother-in-law David E. Paxton Sr. said: “Mike is the only person I knew who accepted you just the way you are. You just don’t meet many people like that.”

His co-anchor Colleen Marshall said: “He could find a story in the most mundane event and turn it into something you had to watch. He could tell the story of a world leader or the guy on the street, and he got more joy, I think, from finding the guy on the street who had a story to tell.”

His colleague Jerod Smalley said: “I cannot tell you what an influence & friend Mike Bowersock was to me in my career. This is a devastating loss.”

His fans also paid tribute to him on social media platforms. They praised his reporting skills and personality.

@ColumbusPolice tweeted: “Our condolences go out to the family of former @nbc4i anchor/reporter Mike Bowersock who died suddenly last night.”

@damonwankenobi tweeted: “Lost a great co-worker and friend last night: So Long Mike Bowersock.”

@BenGelberNBC4 tweeted: “We lost a great colleague, who always had a smile and a humorous story that put life into perspective. Feel blessed to have worked with you.”

Conclusion

Mike Bowersock was a respected and beloved broadcaster who entertained and informed many people with his talent and charisma. He died unexpectedly at the age of 56 while he was with friends in Chicago. The cause of his death is unknown or not revealed. His family, friends, colleagues and fans mourned his loss and celebrated his life.