Steven McGregor, also known as “Cowboy” Hank Dalton, was a veteran of the Micro Wrestling Federation and Micro Wrestling All-Stars circuits. He was affectionately called “Shorty” by his friends and fans. He passed away on November 4, 2022, at his home. The cause of his death is unclear or undisclosed.

Early Life and Career

McGregor was born on November 22, 1980. He started training to be a pro wrestler at age 12, in the old RC Cola building in Central City, Kentucky, under Shelby and Barbara Adcock, who promoted Teo-State Indiana Wrestling Association. He then finished his training in Clay, Kentucky, with Randy Conrad, who promoted under the Coalfield Wrestling Alliance name.

He made his debut as “Ironman” Steve Seigers / Sigers, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in June 1997, facing Candi Devine in an intergender match. He wrestled on weekends until he graduated high school in 1999. He also worked as a carpenter with his father and a semi-truck driver.

He later adopted different gimmicks, such as a midget mob boss from New York with a bodyguard named Mr. Corelone, and a nephew of Bob Seger named Silver Bullet. His most famous character was Little Hank Dalton, a babyface cowboy with a stick horse named Hee Haw. He dropped the stick horse later and was just a little cowboy.

He wrestled for various promotions, such as Micro Wrestling Federation and Micro Wrestling All-Stars. He also won tag titles with his friend Joe Hopkins.

Tributes and Condolences

Many of his friends and colleagues in the wrestling business expressed their sadness and shock over his passing. They remembered him as a humorous and strong person who loved wrestling.

Ray Waddell wrote: “RIP Hank Dalton aka ‘Ironman’ Steve Seigers aka TT. I watched TT wrestle many times as a kid. When I got older and got into wrestling I met him and got to work with him.”

Joe Hopkins wrote: “I am completely devastated hearing about the loss of one of my best friends in the wrestling business Hank Dalton aka Shorty knew him since he was about 13 years old. Won tag titles with him wrestled in numerous promotions with him he even lived with me for a while it just does not seem fair I’m going to miss you brother love you fly high.”

Madman Pondo wrote: “R.I.P. Hank Dalton aka Shorty aka TT aka Steve Seigers aka Ironman aka Cowboy Hank Dalton aka Silver Bullet aka The Midget Mob Boss from New York City… You will be missed by many… You were always fun to be around… You were always funny… You were always tough… You were always Shorty…”

His fans also paid tribute to him on social media platforms. They praised his wrestling skills and personality.

@PADDINGTONROCKS tweeted: “RIP Cowboy Hank Dalton aka Shorty aka TT aka Steve Seigers aka Ironman aka Cowboy Hank Dalton aka Silver Bullet aka The Midget Mob Boss from New York City… You will be missed by many… You were always fun to be around… You were always funny… You were always tough… You were always Shorty…”

@TheRealBigBubba tweeted: “Rest In Peace Cowboy Hank Dalton! I had the pleasure of working with you several times over the years! You were one hell of a wrestler and one hell of a person! You will be missed by many!”

@TheRealBigBubba tweeted: “Rest In Peace Cowboy Hank Dalton! I had the pleasure of working with you several times over the years! You were one hell of a wrestler and one hell of a person! You will be missed by many!”

Conclusion

Cowboy Hank Dalton was a beloved micro wrestler who entertained many people with his talent and charisma. He died at the age of 41 at his home. The cause of his death is unknown or not revealed. His friends, colleagues, and fans mourned his loss and celebrated his life.