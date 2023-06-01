Melanie Dotson was a young and talented news reporter who worked for WJTV-TV in Jackson, Mississippi. She had a bright future ahead of her, but sadly, she passed away unexpectedly on September 16, 2016. She was only 22 years old.

What was her cause of death?

According to the Hinds County Coroner, Dotson died of natural causes after being taken to St. Dominic Hospital. She had said that she had not been feeling well. However, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public.

Who was Melanie Dotson?

Dotson was a native of Brandon, Mississippi, and a graduate of Tougaloo College, where she earned a degree in mass communications with an emphasis in radio and television broadcasting in 2015. She started her career as a weekend anchor at WXVT in Greenville, Mississippi, before joining WJTV-TV as a reporter in early 2016.

Dotson was known for her professionalism, passion and personality. She covered various topics, such as education, health and community events. She also had a knack for storytelling and connecting with people.

Dotson was beloved by her colleagues, friends and family. She was described as someone who had a wonderful spirit, a bright approach and a contagious smile. She was also active in her church and involved in several organizations, such as the National Association of Black Journalists and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

How did people react to her death?

Dotson’s death shocked and saddened many people who knew her or watched her on TV. Her co-workers at WJTV-TV paid tribute to her on-air and online, sharing their memories and condolences. Her viewers also expressed their grief and support on social media, saying that they would miss her presence and voice.

Dotson’s alma mater, Tougaloo College, also honored her with a candlelight vigil and a public viewing at Woodworth Chapel on September 23, 2016. Her funeral was held the next day at the Brandon Municipal Complex.

Dotson’s legacy lives on through her work, her family and her friends. She will always be remembered as a beautiful and talented journalist who made an impact in her short life.