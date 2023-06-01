Avie Lee Owens was the mother of Dolly Parton, one of the most successful and beloved singers in country music history. Avie Lee was born on October 5, 1923, in Lockhart, South Carolina, to Rena Kansas Owens and Jake Robert Owens, a Pentecostal preacher. She married Robert Lee Parton in 1939, when she was only 16 years old, and moved to East Tennessee, where they raised 12 children in a small cabin in the mountains.

Avie Lee was a devoted mother and wife, who took care of her large family with love and hard work. She also had a passion for music and singing, which she passed on to her children, especially Dolly. She taught them old folk songs from her Welsh ancestry and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She was also a woman of faith, who instilled in her children the values of honesty, generosity, and kindness.

Avie Lee Owens died on December 5, 2003, at the age of 80. She had suffered from a series of strokes before she passed away in Sevierville, Tennessee. Her death preceded that of her husband Robert Lee Parton, who died in 2000. She was survived by her 11 children (one son, Larry Gerald, died shortly after birth), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Avie Lee Owens was a remarkable woman who left behind a lasting legacy of music, family, and faith. She was an inspiration to many people, especially her daughter Dolly Parton, who often paid tribute to her mother in her songs and interviews. Some of Dolly’s songs that were influenced by Avie Lee include “Coat of Many Colors”, “My Tennessee Mountain Home”, “In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad)”, and “Mama Say a Prayer”. Dolly also honored her mother by naming a butterfly garden after her at Dollywood, her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Avie Lee Owens will always be remembered as a loving mother, a talented singer, and a strong woman who overcame many challenges in her life. She was a true example of what it means to be a mother and a legend.