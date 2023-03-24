Surgery is a specialty of medicine that treats a variety of medical (and nonmedical) conditions by cutting into the body. Overall, surgeons work in both clinical and nonclinical settings (e.g., government agencies and nonprofit organizations), with hospitals and private practices dedicated to surgery being some of the most common workplaces. However, because there are many different subspecialties within surgery, surgeons can find employment in a variety of medical settings. Here are some of the most common specialties in surgery and where these surgeons are employed.

Vascular Surgery

Vascular surgery focuses on the treatment and management of patients with disorders of the venous, arterial, and lymphatic systems. Their main focus is on surgically treating vascular diseases, such as carotid artery disease (blocked arteries), pulmonary embolism (blockage of arteries in the lungs), and cerebrovascular disease (strokes and aneurysms). Vascular surgeons are typically employed in hospitals and other inpatient settings.

Thoracic Surgery

Thoracic surgery is the area of medicine concerned with surgically treating conditions that affect the body’s thorax, or chest area. This includes the lungs, the esophagus, the trachea, and even the heart in a more specialized area referred to as cardiothoracic surgery. Thoracic surgeons are typically employed in hospitals and other inpatient settings, but very rarely in outpatient settings since thoracic surgery is one of the most invasive surgical procedures in medicine.

Surgery (General)

A general surgeon is able to diagnose, treat, and manage patients with diseases and disorders that affect the abdomen, blood vessels, breasts, digestive tract, endocrine (glandular) system, and skin. They perform both invasive and minimally invasive surgeries and can care for pediatric, critically ill/injured, and cancer patients. Because of this surgeons, like general physicians, can find employment in medical settings of all types, including both inpatient and outpatient medical settings.

Pediatric Surgery

Pediatric surgery is essentially general surgery that focuses on infants, children, and adolescents. This specialty is needed because the bodies of babies, children, and teenagers are different from adults. Pediatric surgeons are also able to perform prenatal surgeries and are usually employed in children’s hospitals and other inpatient and outpatient centers dedicated to treating children. They can also find employment in general hospitals as well.

Orthopedic Surgery

Orthopedic surgery is concerned with the treatment and reconstruction of the muscles and bones, or the musculoskeletal system— which also includes joints, ligaments, and tendons. There are also subspecialties within orthopedic surgery, with many orthopedic surgeons being generalists. Others may specialize in:

Foot and ankle orthopedics

Hand orthopedics

Hip and knee orthopedics

Shoulder and elbow orthopedics

Spine orthopedics

Orthopedic surgeons can also specialize in sports medicine, which focuses on treating and preventing injuries in sports and exercise. These orthopedic surgeons work in rehabilitation centers, private practices, hospitals, colleges and universities, and in professional sports organizations. Other orthopedic surgeons are usually found working in private practices dedicated to orthopedic surgery.

Neurosurgery

Neurosurgery mainly focuses on the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord), but can also involve the peripheral nervous system. It’s often synonymous with brain surgery, but neurosurgeons treat more than just the brain. Neurosurgeons can also choose a subspecialty, such as interventional neuroradiology, spine surgery, neurovascular surgery, endovascular surgery, nerve trauma, neuro-oncology, and pain medicine and management. Most neurosurgeons are employed in hospitals and other inpatient settings.

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Beautiful young woman with perforation lines on her face before plastic surgery operation. Beautician touching woman face.

Cosmetic and plastic surgery are often used interchangeably, as they’re very similar to one another. Both are a type of reconstructive surgery that aims to correct a defect, but cosmetic surgery is purely for aesthetic reasons, as plastic surgery can also be for health reasons. This is why cosmetic surgeries are rarely ever covered by insurance, even though most plastic surgeons offer cosmetic procedures as a part of their services. Examples of medically necessary plastic surgery procedures include:

Breast reduction/reconstruction

Burn repair

Cleft palate

Rhinoplasty due to breathing problems

Both plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgeons typically work in clinics and private practices, and some plastic surgeons even work in hospitals.

Other areas that a surgeon may specialize in include colon and rectal surgery, gynecologic (e.g., hysterectomies) and obstetric (i.e., cesarean sections) surgeries, ophthalmic (eye) surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology (ear and throat) surgery, and otology (ear) surgery. These surgeries and the ones listed above require extensive training, although many of these surgeons are employed in the same types of medical settings. Overall, surgeons of all types are needed and the job outlook is predicted to increase over the next 10 years.