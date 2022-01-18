Hypoglycemia occurs when there is a lack of sugar or glucose in the blood. It is noted in studies that signs generally arise when the levels of glucose in the blood fall under 70 mg/dl. This number might also differ from person to person. People might discuss with their doctor to learn their normal level of blood sugar. Individuals having low blood glucose might also wish to use a blood glucose meter, which is a small, portable machine used to monitor glucose levels. Few monitors sound an alarm if the sugar levels fall below a certain level.

Causes of Hypoglycemia

People might experience low blood glucose, or hypoglycemia for reasons such as:

Not consuming enough: Fasting or skipping of meals might bring about low blood sugar levels. No having enough carbs might also lead to drop in the levels.

Increased activity: Enhanced physical activity might also reduce blood sugar levels for some time, particularly in people with type 1 diabetes.

Alcohol intake: Drinking huge quantities of alcohol might result in the failure to release the stored sugar from the liver into the bloodstream.

Some drugs: Quinine, a medicine for preventing malaria, might activate hypoglycemia. High doses of salicylates or propranolol might also trigger hyperglycaemic state. It might also occur when an individual consumes anti-diabetes medicine without having diabetes.

Kidney problems: Individuals having a kidney disorder might also face troubles in excreting drugs. This might bring about low blood sugar levels.

Liver disorders: Drug-induced hepatitis might bring about hypoglycemia as it affects the liver.

Insulinoma: A tumor of the pancreas might result in the pancreas producing too much insulin.

Endocrine issues: Some adrenal and pituitary gland disorders may also result in hypoglycemia. This is more common in children as compared to adults.

Signs and symptoms

Individuals having mild hypoglycemia may experience the following common signs:

nausea

weakness

hunger

tremor or shaking

shaking

sweating

rapid or irregular heart rate

heart palpitations

Serious hypoglycemia may include:

convulsions

nightmares

confusion

weakness

coma

Complications

If an individual fails to take necessary action, they might experience:

difficulty consuming or drinking

convulsions

unconsciousness

coma

Severe hypoglycemia might be risky, and in rare cases, might cause death without treatment. Any person who regularly experiences low sugar levels might be unaware that it is occurring or getting inferior. They might not observe the warning signs, which might cause severe and perhaps fatal complications.

Hypoglycemia and diabetes

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes include difficulty with insulin. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) categorizes low blood glucose as below 70 mg/dl. Type 1 diabetes damages the cells that usually produce insulin, leading to failure in insulin production by the body. Type 2 diabetes is the one in which the body’s cells fail to react properly to insulin, or the pancreas might not release enough insulin.

In both the forms, the cells do not get sufficient energy from sugar. People with type 1 diabetes and some with type 2 diabetes need to take insulin or other common medications to reduce blood sugar levels. If the insulin dose is too high, blood sugar levels can fall too far, leading to hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia can also occur if the person exercises more than usual or does not eat enough.

Diagnosis of Hypoglycemia

Any person having the signs of hypoglycemia and does not know the fundamental cause would require consultation with a doctor. A doctor may:

order a blood test to evaluate the sugar levels in the blood.

ask about signs and whether they improve after blood glucose levels go back to normal.

check the individual’s medical history and any drugs they are consuming.

discuss alcohol intake.

Treatment

An individual who observes the symptoms of hypoglycemia must take 15–20 grams of carbs or glucose including a candy, a glucose tablet, a sugar lump, or a glass of fruit juice. Then, they must check the glucose levels after 15 minutes, and consume another snack and repeat until their blood glucose levels turn within a normal range. After this, individuals may have a slower-release carb like cereal, bread, rice, or fruit.

Individuals would also look for treatment for any underlying reason. Hypoglycemia might give rise to signs like drowsiness, fatigue, and in severe cases, unconsciousness. Individuals having some medical conditions, such as diabetes, might have a greater risk of hypoglycemia. It is significant for individuals to understand how to identify the signs and be prepared to take action if they crop up. Intake of carb or sugar when blood glucose levels fall can help return them to a normal range.