There is one thing no one will refuse ― extra money. Even if you manage to cover all your bills with your salary only, earning some additional funds to put into a savings account or invite your family for dinner to some beautiful restaurant is always a tempting idea. The best news is that there is an earning opportunity for virtually everyone, regardless of the schedule, education, or skills.

1. Dog walking. You can enjoy spending time with funny furry friends in the open air and receive rewards for that.

2. Babysitting. By the way, if you are a stay-at-home mom, you can take care of both your children and your clients’ kids right at your own home.

3. Creating and/or running a course. You definitely have the knowledge and skills to share with others. In practice, you can easily turn that into passive income ― publish it on a source like Udemy and receive rewards.

4. Copy trading. Are you interested in passive ways to make extra money? If you do not have so much free time for the second work, create a trading account that will make profits in automated mode. To be more precise, your task will be to sign up for a broker and to find a professional trader with a high winning record. Then you can sign up to him and copy his trades. Which brokers offer such services? If you live in the USA, we recommend eToro, and, for users from other countries, the best choice is RoboForex.

5. Investing in stocks. However, if you feel ready to try your hand at investing on your own, that option is also easy to access, although you will need to devote a certain time to learning. Again, there are two methods ― active short-term trading and long-term investments. As for platforms, if you are a beginner, turn to Interactive Brokers.

6. Earning from your professional skills after office hours. When you finish your major work, do the same job, but work for yourself. Over some time, you can gradually switch to working for yourself full time if you wish.

7. Writing or translating as a freelancer. Indeed, you are not required to have some advanced skills for that.

8. Tutoring. You can either teach children in your neighborhood or work online via Skooli.com or another similar source.

9. Teaching English. This market is growing rapidly. And it is pretty easy to qualify for teaching English to foreign students on websites like Preply.

10. Driving. First, you can offer driving services directly, but it is better to use a platform like Uber. Secondly, you can get paid for placing advertisements on your car, for example, via Getaround. Besides, you can make money by delivering food or groceries ― visit Instacart.

In sum, finding a side income is much easier than most people think. So, if you need extra money, do not hesitate, choose an option from our list, and monetize your free time.