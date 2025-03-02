Want to see something different? Hisaab Barabar brings you into the world of banks, lies, and secrets. The story follows a person who spots a tiny mistake in his bank account. This small discovery leads him to uncover a huge money crime that no one saw coming.

The movie stars R. Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari. Director Ashwni Dhir tells this story in a way that will make you sit up and pay attention. The actors bring their characters

to life in ways that feel true and raw.

This isn’t just another crime movie – it shows us how real problems in banks and money can affect normal people like us. Each scene adds a new piece to the puzzle, and you’ll want to know what happens next.

If you like movies that make you think and keep you guessing, add Hisaab Barabar to your list of things to watch on ZEE5. It’s the kind of story that stays with you even after it ends.

A Crime Thriller That Keeps You Hooked

The movie starts with a bang. Radhe Mohan Sharma works as a train ticket checker when he spots something weird in his bank account.

This small problem turns into a huge mess of lies and stolen money. Radhe finds himself fighting Mickey Mehta, a rich banker who has lots of dark secrets.

The movie jumps from one surprise to another, with fights and chases that will make your heart beat faster.

Nobody knows what will happen next, and that’s what makes it so fun to watch this new movie on ZEE5.

R. Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh: When Good Meets Evil

Good guys and bad guys make a crime movie exciting. Hisaab Barabar has a super interesting matchup: R. Madhavan versus Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma. Radhe is a regular guy who does the right thing. Even when bad guys try to scare him, he doesn’t quit. He’s like a normal person who turns into a hero. This change makes his character really interesting.

Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Mickey Mehta. Mickey is a tricky banker. He lies and cheats. He’s confident and dangerous, like a lion wearing a suit. You can feel the tension when these two meet. Their fights are intense. Every word, every look is a battle.

Kirti Kulhari – The Cop Who Never Gives Up

Kirti Kulhari joins the story as Police Officer P. Subhash. She’s not just there to help – she leads the chase to catch the bad guys.

Unlike many cop movies, her character is smart and tough. She figures out clues that others miss.

She proves that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Her role shows girls that they can be strong leaders too.

A Story About Real Money Crimes

This isn’t just make-believe – things like this happen in real life. The movie shows how bad people can steal money from banks and hurt regular folks.

Radhe is like real people who see something wrong and try to fix it. He risks everything to tell the truth.

The movie teaches us to be careful with our money. It shows how big banks can sometimes hide dark secrets.

Every scene brings something new and exciting. Sometimes you’ll get long explanations about bank fraud, then suddenly – boom! – there’s an action scene that makes you jump.

The story of this new movie is different from other movies on ZEE5 because it mixes real problems with edge-of-your-seat action.

Why Hisaab Barabar Is Different From Other ZEE5 Movies

This movie throws away the old rule book. It’s fresh and new, like nothing you’ve seen before.

The story grabs you by the heart. It won’t let you go. These people in the movie feel like your neighbours or friends – they have dreams just like you, and they face problems just like you do.

The actors don’t pretend – they live their parts. When danger comes, your hands will shake. Sometimes the movie makes you jump from your seat. Other times, it makes you think deeply about right and wrong. When they cry, you might cry too. It’s that kind of movie.

A Perfect Movie for People Who Love Mysteries

If you like trying to solve puzzles, this movie will keep your brain busy. Bad guys aren’t just bad because the movie says so. Good guys sometimes make mistakes too. That’s what makes it feel real.

Watch Hisaab Barabar on ZEE5 Today

You can watch the Hisaab Barabar movie right from your home on ZEE5. One minute you’re watching a wild chase, your heart racing. Then everything goes quiet – so quiet you can hear yourself think. What’s going to happen? You keep guessing.

This isn’t your usual cops-and-robbers story. It’s about being brave when everyone tells you to give up. It’s about doing the right thing when the wrong thing seems easier. Other scenes will make you cheer when the good guys fight back. Get your ZEE5 subscription ready and prepare for a movie that’s different from anything you’ve seen before.