In 2023, Americans drove 3.2 trillion miles. The US also welcomed 66.5 million foreign visitors, many of whom would have hired a car. Being in a car accident while traveling far from home can be stressful, but staying calm, following proper procedures, and getting the needed help is essential.

Ryan Zavodnick, an experienced Philadelphia auto accident lawyer, shares some key steps to take after a car accident on the road.

Assess the Situation After The Car Accident

First, assess the situation. Call emergency services immediately if anyone is injured or needs immediate medical attention. If the vehicles are movable and safe, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights. This will help prevent secondary accidents. Data shows that 1 in 5 accidents happen because of a primary accident. If the accident resulted in a major traffic jam, see if you can move the vehicles to the shoulder.

Exchange Information With The Other Driver

If emergency crews have not arrived, exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver. If possible, get their name, phone number, address, license plate number, driver’s license number, insurance details, and VIN number.

Call the Police After the Car Accident

Even for minor accidents, it is wise to call the police. An officer can file an official report of the accident, direct traffic safely around the scene, and determine fault if it is not obvious. The police report will be very helpful if you need to make an insurance claim. Wait at the scene until the police arrive.

Notify Your Auto Insurance Provider

Call your auto insurance provider as soon as possible after the accident. Report where and when the accident occurred, who was involved, and the extent of damage and injuries. Your insurance company will guide you through the claims process. Follow their instructions carefully, including taking the vehicle to an approved auto repair shop. Save all receipts for expenses related to the accident.

Get Medical Attention After Your Car Accident

Even if you don’t notice any immediate injury, see a doctor promptly after an accident. Symptoms of concussion, whiplash, and other problems sometimes develop later. Women are 3X more likely to suffer a whiplash injury. Obtain documentation from medical professionals regarding accident-related injuries or treatments so that you have records for your insurance claim. Report any post-accident doctor visits to your insurance provider.

Handle Car Rentals or Repairs

If your vehicle is undrivable, your insurance company can help you arrange alternate transportation or a rental car. Know how to have your vehicle towed to a repair shop approved by your insurer. Sometimes, you may need to authorize initial diagnostic work for the repair process to begin while you are away from home. Save repair facility invoices and rental car receipts.

Contact a Car Accident Attorney for Legal Help

Lastly, if you are one of the 204 million people who visit the state each year, talk to a car accident attorney. Dealing with car accidents while traveling can be difficult, but following these steps will make the process smoother. Staying calm, contacting the proper authorities, and knowing how to handle insurance claims and repairs will help ensure you get the help you need after an accident on the road. By being prepared, you can reduce stress and handle the aftermath as efficiently as possible.