Tell us, what sites and apps come to mind when we talk about online dating and video chat? Let us answer for you: Online dating — Tinder, Badoo and Bumble. Random video chats — Omegle and Chatroulette.

In general, such associations are quite logical. The abovementioned services have been on everyone’s lips for many years and are familiar to most active internet users. But using them, you will sooner or later feel tired of the monotony. Indeed, most of the top dating sites use the same principles. These are not the places you go to find anything truly revolutionary. Which means you need to look for something new!

Random video chat: looking for the best alternative to Omegle and Chatroulette

Omegle video chat has been operating since 2009 and, along with Chatroulette, it has revolutionized the world of online dating. But slow development, mediocre moderation and limited functionality had an effect — users increasingly began to leave for alternative sites. And over the years of the existence of the video chat format, a lot of these have appeared:

Bazoocam — a rather outdated alternative to Omegle, but it still offers some interesting features. First, there are online mini-games. They help to diversify communication with strangers a little and make it more fun. Secondly, Bazoocam offers a built-in streaming service. Many broadcasts here are classified as 18+, so keep this in mind if you plan to experience streaming.

— a rather outdated alternative to Omegle, but it still offers some interesting features. First, there are online mini-games. They help to diversify communication with strangers a little and make it more fun. Secondly, Bazoocam offers a built-in streaming service. Many broadcasts here are classified as 18+, so keep this in mind if you plan to experience streaming. OmeTV — a minimalist and simple video chat that can easily replace Omegle. OmeTV offers some interesting features: gender and geographic filters, and a built-in message translator. But the most important difference from Omegle is the availability of handy mobile applications for iOS and Android. Omegle still doesn’t have them, and it seems that developers are in no hurry to develop them.

— a minimalist and simple video chat that can easily replace Omegle. OmeTV offers some interesting features: gender and geographic filters, and a built-in message translator. But the most important difference from Omegle is the availability of handy mobile applications for iOS and Android. Omegle still doesn’t have them, and it seems that developers are in no hurry to develop them. CooMeet — in many ways a unique alternative to Omegle thanks to its exclusive gender filter. The fact is that every girl must confirm personal data when registering. After that, the system connects men exclusively with verified women users. In addition, CooMeet offers handy mobile applications for iOS and Android, excellent moderation and support, its own affiliate program and a message translator similar to OmeTV.

— in many ways a unique alternative to Omegle thanks to its exclusive gender filter. The fact is that every girl must confirm personal data when registering. After that, the system connects men exclusively with verified women users. In addition, CooMeet offers handy mobile applications for iOS and Android, excellent moderation and support, its own affiliate program and a message translator similar to OmeTV. iMeetzu — a simple, minimalist alternative to Omegle that gives you three communication options: video chat, text chat and group chat. The developers emphasize that their platform provides users with complete anonymity and confidentiality. In all other respects, this is a classic chatroulette without frills. By the way, iMeetzu used to have an Android app, but at the moment it is not supported by developers.

— a simple, minimalist alternative to Omegle that gives you three communication options: video chat, text chat and group chat. The developers emphasize that their platform provides users with complete anonymity and confidentiality. In all other respects, this is a classic chatroulette without frills. By the way, iMeetzu used to have an Android app, but at the moment it is not supported by developers. Chatous — a fairly popular random video chat for iOS and Android mobile devices. In the application, you can chat with strangers, exchange messages, send photos, video and audio messages, as well as search for people by interest using the appropriate hashtags. All in all, Chatous is a good option for those who are interested in mobile video chat.

Dating apps: interesting equivalents to Tinder and Bumble

The Tinder app was launched in 2012 and quickly began to gain popularity. Users liked the speed-dating format with the elements of gaming. And the search for potential partners by location only captivated the audience even more. But due to aggressive monetization and sometimes rather controversial technical decisions, Tinder also began to lose users. Now single users are increasingly moving to alternative sites:

Clover — a functional dating app where you can meet people nearby, video chat, arrange an online date or even an offline date, join interest group chats, find events, parties and online meetings that you can also join, and much more. The service offers new users a free seven-day trial. This is quite enough to appreciate all the advantages of the site.

— a functional dating app where you can meet people nearby, video chat, arrange an online date or even an offline date, join interest group chats, find events, parties and online meetings that you can also join, and much more. The service offers new users a free seven-day trial. This is quite enough to appreciate all the advantages of the site. Inner Circle — a dating app that goes out of its way to make sure you and your potential partner can meet in real life as soon as possible. Inner Circle doesn’t just match you with the right people, it can also recommend interesting places in the city where you can spend the perfect first date. Plus, here you can track offline events so as not to miss the most interesting and make new acquaintances.

— a dating app that goes out of its way to make sure you and your potential partner can meet in real life as soon as possible. Inner Circle doesn’t just match you with the right people, it can also recommend interesting places in the city where you can spend the perfect first date. Plus, here you can track offline events so as not to miss the most interesting and make new acquaintances. Woo — a dating app for people over 30. As the developers themselves say, the Woo service has already helped more than three million single men and women find their love. The service is positioned as a dating platform for serious people who have far-reaching plans. Therefore, if you want to meet your life’s love, and not just find a partner for a short fling, we advise you to take a closer look at Woo. Perhaps this is exactly what you need.

— a dating app for people over 30. As the developers themselves say, the Woo service has already helped more than three million single men and women find their love. The service is positioned as a dating platform for serious people who have far-reaching plans. Therefore, if you want to meet your life’s love, and not just find a partner for a short fling, we advise you to take a closer look at Woo. Perhaps this is exactly what you need. Smitten — a bit jocular, but at the same time a quite effective and interesting dating app. Its main feature is a built-in lie detector. Of course, this is not a real polygraph in the usual sense, but rather an online game. Nevertheless, with the help of such a lie detector, you can diversify your acquaintances, and make them more exciting and unusual.

— a bit jocular, but at the same time a quite effective and interesting dating app. Its main feature is a built-in lie detector. Of course, this is not a real polygraph in the usual sense, but rather an online game. Nevertheless, with the help of such a lie detector, you can diversify your acquaintances, and make them more exciting and unusual. Snack — a dating app for Generation Z. As the developers themselves say, Snack combines the principles of Hinge and TikTok tools. Meet new people, talk about interesting topics, watch short videos — Snack really gives you a lot of freedom. And despite the fact that the application is positioned as a dating service for zoomers, the older generation can use it too.

— a dating app for Generation Z. As the developers themselves say, Snack combines the principles of Hinge and TikTok tools. Meet new people, talk about interesting topics, watch short videos — Snack really gives you a lot of freedom. And despite the fact that the application is positioned as a dating service for zoomers, the older generation can use it too. Wingman — a unique dating app in its own way, in which you are looking for a match not for yourself, but for your friends. You can create a profile for your friend, talk about them, and find a match you think is perfect for them. This is a really unique approach, which sometimes can be very effective. In addition, it could be a real salvation for those who are embarrassed to get acquainted on their own and are ready to trust their friends. Definitely worth a try!

There are many fish in the sea of dating apps

We believe we’ve demonstrated that the choice of quality alternatives to popular dating services is very large. Many of them offer unique features for less money, or even free of charge!

We’re not suggesting that you need to abandon Omegle or Tinder right now and switch to other platforms right away. No, if you are completely satisfied with your selected site or application, you can safely continue to use it and have fun. But if you still feel like you want more, and the online platform you use is limiting you, try something new. You’ll definitely find the perfect option for you!