Google ‘composite decking’ and you’ll be faced with endless information – but what’s fact and what’s fiction?

Is composite decking really everything it’s cracked up to be?

To help, here we’ve stripped back six of the most common myths – good and bad – about composite decking to help you to decide if it’s right for you.

Myth 1 – It’s expensive

Compare composite decking to wooden boards and, yes, it is more expensive. According to Checkatrade, you’re typically talking around £22 for wood compared to £70 for the equivalent in composite.

To get a balanced view of this though, it’s important to look at the bigger picture.

The initial outlay for composite may be higher yet compare that against the cost of installation – £85 for composite and a whopping £700 for wood – and things soon start to even out.

Add in the fact you won’t need to finance any paint or treatments (an annual expense with timber boards) and the savings soon mount up.

Myth 2 – It’s bad for the environment

It’s not – but you do have to be careful here.

Not all composite decking is created equal, so be sure to check out the credentials of your supplier and how their composite boards are made.

In many instances, composite decking is produced using recycled plastics and wood fibres – making them an effective way of recycling materials that would otherwise go to landfill. This isn’t always the case though, so be sure to check before you invest.

Myth 3 – Composite decking can’t be painted

It can…but the fact you don’t have to is one of its most popular features!

Composite decking comes pre-coloured (typically in shades of grey, brown, and black), and there’s no need to paint or treat the surface – ever! This massively reduces the time and expense spent on keeping your decking area looking the part.

However, for anyone who’s a slave to the trends, or prone to changing their mind, the idea of being stuck with one colour can be off-putting, making it reassuring to know that boards can be painted.

Myth 4 – boards will warp and shrink

It’s important to be clear here. A quality composite, properly sealed, should not warp or shrink. That said, all decking will expand and contract slightly in the extremes of temperatures.

If you invest in quality boards, and follow installation instructions fully, there should be no problem as boards will be sat with enough space to accommodate a little heat-induced movement.

Myth 5 – It’s zero maintenance

Perhaps one of the most talked about features of composite decking is that it’s zero maintenance – yet strictly speaking, that’s not true.

Massively low maintenance, yes – and way easier to look after than wooden decking – but to keep composite boards looking their best, you will still need to brush away debris and give them a quick clean now and again.

Myth 6 – Composite decking won’t wade

It will, but it should take a LONG time and a LOT of sunshine.

Again, the reliability here is down to the quality of your decking, so be sure to shop around.

Buy composite decking

So is composite decking too good to be true? Does it deserve all the acclaim?

In our view, it does, but the key takeaway here is that to enjoy maximum benefit it’s important to do your research and invest in quality.

Buy composite decking boards from a reputable supplier proven to invest time and energy into producing long-lasting, high quality, and environmentally friendly boards, and not only will you banish any myths but you’ll have a great looking decking area that promises to offer you years of enjoyment.

Also Check- Falcon Media Marketing