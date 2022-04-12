Hyderabad is a city in India known for its rapid growth, as well as being the headquarters of some of the nation’s largest and most prestigious companies. Such firms have contributed greatly to Hyderabad’s standing as one of India’s top IT hubs. Many students from all across India and the globe come to Hyderabad for education at its renowned educational facilities.

The city boasts over 200+ engineering colleges out of which approximately 80% is private whereas 20% is public deemed. The recently released NIRF ranking for engineering colleges has given top honors to multiple Engineering Colleges in Hyderabad. The NIRF ranking is based on multiple considerations including TLR (Teaching, Learning, Resources), Graduation outcome (GO) and Qualified Faculty ratio. Other parameters like strength of department, faculty members, tuition fees and placement packages are also taken into consideration in terms of choosing the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

IIT, Hyderabad

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad is producing some of the best brains that India has to offer. In fact, students who have graduated have gotten nabbed by companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft in the recent past. The institute was established in 2008 and is considered a good option if you want to study at an esteemed University in India. It is accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as an ‘A’ grade institute. It offers over 40 undergraduate courses and more than 60 Postgraduate courses. The highest salary package reported till date is around 75 lakhs per annum while the tuition fees vary between 10-12 lakhs per annum.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

JNTU is one of the highest ranked universities in India with eight well respected engineering colleges affiliated to it. The university has 21 undergraduate degree programs and 45 postgraduate courses. They completed an extremely successful placement season having placed students in some very prominent companies such as Microsoft, Wipro, Wedel and Tata Consultancy Services to name but a few. JNTU proves why they are regarded as one of the best universities in Hyderabad.

3. International Institute of Information Technology

International Institute of Information Technology is a private deemed university located in the hub of Hyderabad. Since its establishment, it has steadily risen to become one of the most respected universities in all of India. It is ranked number 54th in NIRF engineering rankings, proving just how reliable their degrees are. They offer a total of 28 graduation and masters programs across eleven departments for students interested in studying computer science and IT domains at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The highest alumni package was awarded to a graduate from IIIT who attained a CTC of 54 LPA.

4. University College of Engineering, Osmania University

College of Engineering, Osmania University is an autonomous engineering college and provides a number of high-quality, in-demand graduate and master’s degrees. Since its rise to prominence in the region, the institution has placed eighty percent of their students into well-paid jobs at top Indian companies including PepsiCo, Microsoft Corporation, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd which offer the highest average salaries among other engineering colleges. Nirf ranked the university in 132th spot among all Engineering Colleges across India. The University is considered one of the top universities that accept TS EAMCET results for application in their undergraduate program.

5. Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

Established in the year 2017 and located at Hyderabad, KL University is an institute that offers various courses in engineering domains. The university is a recognized one by the Govt. of Telangana UGC and is accredited with Grade A++. In 2018, FICCI awarded KL University as the ‘Best Emerging Institution in India’. Top companies such as Dell, Cisco, ThoughtWorks etc., visited this place to meet candidates and forged valuable partnerships with them along the way. This University ranked in 54th position in NIRF ranking. Hence it is considered as one of the best B.tech colleges in Hyderabad

6.BITS Pilani, Hyderabad

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science is a private institute that focuses on technology and science. The institute offers over 40 courses through a dedicated faculty spread across 14 departments. They tend to specialize in biological sciences, information technology and chemical engineering on account of their unique teaching methods, prime training infrastructure and support from MNCs who hire graduates from the institute.

7. Muffakham Jah College Of engineering & technology

The MJCET was founded in 1980 and is located in the heart of Hyderabad, India. They offer over 23 different options for study in the engineering department. Companies like Infosys, Amazon, and TCS are some of the highly reputable ones who recruit graduates from this esteemed university. The engineering program costs approximately INR 1 Lakh per year and there has been an average placement of 90% for students studied here!

8. Bharat Institute of Technology and Science for Women

Bharat Institute of Engineering & Technology (BIET), established in 2001 by the Chinta Reddy Madhusudhan Reddy Educational Society (CHMR). The college offers 10 B.Tech programs, 8 M.Tech programs and a bunch of other courses to its around 3000+ current-day student body. Their popular courses start at 1.4L for a 4 Year course, this competitive pricing is in hopes of encouraging more women to enter the engineering field.

9. MLR Institute of technology

The MLR Institute of technology is affiliated to JNTU and is a private Engineering college situated in Hyderabad. The institute offers degree programmes mainly in Engineering and Technology streams under the following UG & PG courses. The MLR University courses start at a cost of 3.84L for enrollment.

10.Vardhaman College of Engineering

Vardhaman College of Engineering is recognized for being autonomous and accredited with an A-rating by the NAAC. Vardhaman has been consistently ranked highly by NIRF, ranking at 141 on the list released in their 2021 review. Vardhaman offers degrees to undergraduate and postgraduate students in various specializations, some of their highly ranked B.Tech programs start at 5 Lakhs. The institute accepts TS EAMCET results for application into undergraduate programs.

Conclusion

The city of pearls has much more to offer and institutes like Institute of Aeronautical engineering, BV Raju Institute of Technology, Vasavi College of engineering, and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Engineering have an honorable mention for bringing top notch educational infrastructure in engineering field. The highlighted universities in the article are some of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad. The ranking is based on factors such as their faculty, infrastructure and how much they cost their students. Other important parameters to consider are the placement cell, research department and recruitment drives and application process. Hence we can conclude that amongst all the first class education hyderabad has to offer, the institutes mentioned above are the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.